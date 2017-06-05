Advertising

As Donald Trump headlines continued to dominate the internet, we made a simple request to our Facebook followers, one that resulted in many comments and more than a little healthy conversation:

Do us a favor and ask your child the following question:



“What do you think about Donald Trump?”

Over a thousand comments poured in—the top 25 you'll find below. But it's also worth noting the many, many commenters who thought it was inappropriate to even ask children about politics.

"Shame on you for bringing children into adult's business," wrote one. "Why are we involving children in adult issues?" said another.

But obviously, whether we like it or not, news of Donald Trump—his words, actions, and their parents' thoughts on it all—is trickling down and reaching kids everywhere. No matter what we do to shield them from it, children of the world are experiencing everything with us.

So maybe it's important that we ask them what they think. And yes, it's probably safe to assume these kids are very influenced by their parents. What kid isn't?

That said, here are 25 of the most "liked" comments on our Facebook question from parents, relaying the words of their kids.

And feel free to check out the full post, here.

1. The pro-Trump 10-year-old.

My 10-year-old loves Trump. He even wrote Trump on his Christmas stocking along with the American flag. Lol.

2. The 6-year-old who hopefully visited the M&M store, instead.

We live in Ireland, planning on travelling to the US next year...my 6-yr- old said, "Mammy please tell me we are not going to Trump Tower when we're in New York, I don't want to meet Donald Trump" ...from the mouths of babes.

3. A terrible election night for a 10-year-old daughter.

The night of the election, I made my 10-year-old daughter go to bed without knowing the results... as we laid there, I think we both knew he was going to win. She was crying and said "I just don't understand why people can't see that he is a mean person." It broke my heart.

4. An 8-year-old who feels persecuted. And also is funny.

8 year old son... "He hates Mexicans & I'm half Mexican so he hates me." "He's a racist cheeto." Soo you can see what he thinks from that.

5. The 7-year-old who asked his mom a question.

My 7-year-old son the day after the election: "Mama, Trump won." Me: "I know." Son: "What are we going to do?" A simple, yet complex question.

6. Another fed up 8-year-old.

My daughter saw him on the news this morning and said to me, "Ugh, him again?! Make his face go away! I don't want to see that man." She is 8-years-old. Moments later I see her sadly staring at her breakfast. When I asked her what was wrong, she responded with, "I miss Obama as our president."

7. The 12-year-old with a 12-year-old's sense of humor.

12-year-old autistic son... ever since he saw Trump make fun of the disabled reporter he likes to say, "Donald Trump sucks donkey balls!"

8. Simply put by a 4-year-old.

My almost 4-year-old told us this week he doesn't like Trump. I asked why. "He's not a good guy. He's mean," was his reply. Kids don't know politics. They don't care for politics. However, they can tell good and bad behaviors.

9. The 9-month-old who makes us miss those days.

My 9-month-old said, "blah blah ewek, coo, mum mum mum....mum mum," then proceeded to laugh with many happy squeals.

10. The 10-year-old who's tired of scrolling past orange.

My 10-year-old says she's sick of seeing his orange face everywhere and that if she was his wife she wouldn't hold his hand either. Lol.

11. The 6-year-old who acknowledges President Fart.

My 6-year-old old son: "Mummy why is that man called Mr Fart?" (In our house we called a fart a trump). "That's just his name son." My son thinks for a moment, shakes his head and says: "Wow, he must smell really bad."

12. An 8-year-old with a level head.

My 8-year-old said, "Of course I know who he is. He's the President of the United States." When asked what he thought of Mr. President, he responded, "I know he wants to keep the country safe. Even though you said he doesn't do everything right, I will do what daddy does." I asked, "What's that?" He said, "Be nice and remember he is a dad and grampa. No one is perfect."

13. A Norweigan 11-year-old who proposed a new holiday.

We live in Norway. When my 11-year-old son heard on the radio Trump was elected president, he looked at me and said, "Mom, does this mean we get to stay at home today?" He thought the world needed a day off in order to cope.

14. This time, a 9-year-old who feels persecuted.

My 9-year-old asked me after the election if he was going to have to help build the wall because he is half Mexican. I told him no one is building that damn wall! Now his daily question is either, "Mom, why is he so stupid?" or "Mom, why is so mean?" I have faith in this generation that when it comes time for them to vote, they will be sure to be well informed!

15. The 7-year-old who has a game we're desperate to hear about.

We're Canadian so it's not a big topic in our house, but my 7-year-old does know who he is and they play a game at school called, "Donald Trump's Wall."...so I asked him your question. He just said, "he's stupid."

16. The soft spoken 3-year-old.

My 3-month-old says, "gurgle gurgle coo (spit-bubble) (fart)." I have to say I agree with that assessment.

17. The 5-year-old who just wants a pen pal.

Five year old: "I love Donald Trump. He is our president and he must be busy cause he didn't write me back." She also kisses the TV when he's on it.

18. The little kid with a new legal term.

My little brother HATES Trump! He watches the news with me and can't stand how he treats people. He says that Trump should be "peached."

19. The 5-year-old with a heartbreaking question.

My 5-year-old son sat & cried with me the morning of the results. He asked, "Why did the bully win, I thought a bully never wins?!" Sighhh... poor kid! My 8-year-old daughter: "He looks like Willy Wonka's friends, he's an awful human. He wants to build a wall to keep out many people who I love & it isn't fair. I dont know why he won, he's just not a nice person! And his wife doesn't even like him. If his own wife doesn't like him, why does Americans like him?!"

20. The 5-year-old who heard something at school.

When you ask my 5 year-old this she says, "He's a bad president! He's a bad president!" and "Mommy, did you know he is a bad stranger and the debil [sic] talks to him?" Because at Catholic school, she was told that the devil influences bad people.

21. The Canadian kid who's, of course, pretty polite.

My 6-year-old son: C: "He's horrible." Me: "Why is he horrible?" C: "He's not our president." Me: "Ok, anything else?" C: "He makes people scared for money." From the mouth of babes. Just a side note, we are from Canada, so he really isn't our president.

22. The 4-year-old who mimics Fox News.

My four year old just saw him on the news and said, "That's Donald Trump! He's the president of America and I love him so much." She also does a mean "lock her up" chant. I fully expect her to be a Fox News commentator when she grows up... she loves makeup.

23. The 3-year-old who accidentally mirrored her mom's thoughts exactly.

Conversation with my 3-year-old daughter (she doesn't know who Trump is): "Honey I have a question. What do you think of Donald Trump?" "Well.... I don't think that's gonna work." From the mouth of babes…

24. The 10-year-old who just coined a new campaign slogan.

10 year-old girl: "I don't really like him" Me: "Why?" 10 year-old: "What is there to like about him? Like, it is weird that he wants to build a wall."

25. And another 4-year-old who summed up his parent's feelings exactly.

I looked at my 4-day-old baby and asked, "Hey little guy, what do you think of Donald Trump?" He made a face and shit himself. I smiled and said "Me too, buddy, me too."

