A Beijing-based Wall Street Journal reporter, Te-Ping Chen, translated two headlines from China for her followers, and now they're going viral for the sheer bluntness of the language.

How the news Trump won't label China a currency manipulator plays here:

"Eating his words!"

"Trump slaps self in face, again" pic.twitter.com/sxeCvuwBcM — Te-Ping Chen (@tepingchen) April 13, 2017

The headlines, which notably come from state-run media, according to the Huffington Post, refer to Trump's betrayal of a prominent campaign promise on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump said, "They're not currency manipulators," referring to China.

So he won't put them on a Treasury Department blacklist, despite writing an op-ed in 2015 that said, "On day one of a Trump administration, the US Treasury Department will designate China a currency manipulator."

Do those LOLs from Chinese media make more sense now? Twitter especially loved their choice of photos.

Nice choices from the picture editor 😂 — Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) April 13, 2017

omfg the photo they chose te-ping 😹 — darth:™ (@darth) April 13, 2017

Not that they didn't have a few suggestions for next time:

@tepingchen Please tell China to throw this photo into the mix. pic.twitter.com/0ZsFRN1S1q — David Armada 🚤⛵️ (@FreehFan) April 13, 2017

And the Chen shared another two headlines, just for fun:

& a couple more, from today:

Trump "Was Persuaded After 10 Minutes of Listening" on North Korea

Trump's "Big Reversals" Astonish the World pic.twitter.com/haP321oeEW — Te-Ping Chen (@tepingchen) April 14, 2017

Donald Trump, spreading joy across the world.

