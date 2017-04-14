A Beijing-based Wall Street Journal reporter, Te-Ping Chen, translated two headlines from China for her followers, and now they're going viral for the sheer bluntness of the language.
How the news Trump won't label China a currency manipulator plays here:
"Eating his words!"
"Trump slaps self in face, again"
The headlines, which notably come from state-run media, according to the Huffington Post, refer to Trump's betrayal of a prominent campaign promise on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump said, "They're not currency manipulators," referring to China.
So he won't put them on a Treasury Department blacklist, despite writing an op-ed in 2015 that said, "On day one of a Trump administration, the US Treasury Department will designate China a currency manipulator."
Do those LOLs from Chinese media make more sense now? Twitter especially loved their choice of photos.
Not that they didn't have a few suggestions for next time:
And the Chen shared another two headlines, just for fun:
Donald Trump, spreading joy across the world.