Just a week after he chillaxed on a state beach that had been closed to the public, inciting the wrath of Twitter, New Jersey governor/human sand sculpture Chris Christie is going viral again. This time it's for completely losing his temper at one of his constituents on a live radio show. Whoops!

Today, Christie was filling in for host Mike Francesa on WFAN, a sports talk-radio station based in NYC, when a regular caller named Mike from Montclair, New Jersey, called in. "Governor, the next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that is open to all your constituents, not just you and yours," he said.

In a clip being wildly retweeted, the governor responds to the caller by saying he "loves getting calls from communists in Montclair" (he doesn't actually) and calling Mike "a bum." Mike fires back by citing the governor's historically low approval ratings, and adds: "you're a bully and you've been a bully your entire career."

Proving Mike's point completely, Chris Christie just continues interrupting and name-calling. You can listen to their whole heated exchange here:

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And... we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

The clip has been shared so many times that The Cut has even dubbed it "the song of the summer." Seriously though, someone add a beat and a vocal riff to this, stat. We can't imagine a better song for beach listening.

