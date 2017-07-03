Advertising

Photos of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family sunbathing on a state beach that has been closed to the public for the holiday weekend are going viral on Twitter. And people are pissed.

Chris Christie (right), his wife and son (left). And no one else.
That enough space for you, your highness King Christie?
Island Beach State Park is closed to the public this weekend due to a government shutdown. But Chris Christie and his family used the state beach house for a relaxed family hang (you can see all the photos captured by NJ Advanced Media here, if you like rage).

And while the rest of us may not be allowed on this beach this weekend, at least we have the right and the privilege of dragging him relentlessly on Twitter. And that's what people are doing:

When asked on Sunday whether it was "fair" that his family could enjoy a state park that would be closed to the public, Christie told NewJersey.com: "I don't know if it's fair, but... my family doesn't ask for any services while we are there."

When asked again, he said: "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there."

Earlier today, Chris Christie's second-in-command, Lt. Kim Guadagno, slammed Christie over the controversial photos in a statement on Facebook:

If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. It's...

Posted by Kim Guadagno on Monday, July 3, 2017

"It's beyond words," she wrote. "If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches."

At least Twitter is having fun.

Some are noticing a pattern.

And many are using Christie's recent behavior to draw comparisons to another politician known for exploiting his political power for selfish whims:

This guy has a solution:

It's no private beach, but throwing shade is a great way to pass a summer holiday. Highly recommend.

