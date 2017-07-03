News > Politics
Chris Christie shut down a beach for everyone but his family and Twitter is throwing shade.
Photos of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family sunbathing on a state beach that has been closed to the public for the holiday weekend are going viral on Twitter. And people are pissed.
Island Beach State Park is closed to the public this weekend due to a government shutdown. But Chris Christie and his family used the state beach house for a relaxed family hang (you can see all the photos captured by NJ Advanced Media here, if you like rage).
And while the rest of us may not be allowed on this beach this weekend, at least we have the right and the privilege of dragging him relentlessly on Twitter. And that's what people are doing:
After ordering state beaches closed to the public, Chris Christie took his family to the empty beach https://t.co/dRULtatCcg pic.twitter.com/A2tmTJ9nBJ— Brian Cassella (@briancassella) July 2, 2017
This might be my favorite Chris Christie story yet. Also: Everything is FINE. https://t.co/qj96RCRDbI— Katie Rose Pryal (@krgpryal) July 2, 2017
It's kind of amazing how much Christie just owns being an awful person https://t.co/LsSLOo50OM— Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) July 2, 2017
shutting down gov't for everyone else, but taking advantage of it for yourself...— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 2, 2017
This will make Christie a shoe in for Trump cabinet. https://t.co/6UlgSFsLb2
When asked on Sunday whether it was "fair" that his family could enjoy a state park that would be closed to the public, Christie told NewJersey.com: "I don't know if it's fair, but... my family doesn't ask for any services while we are there."
When asked again, he said: "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there."
"Asked if this is fair, Christie said Saturday: 'Run for governor, and you can have a residence there' https://t.co/VIYVov1S0j— Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) July 2, 2017
Earlier today, Chris Christie's second-in-command, Lt. Kim Guadagno, slammed Christie over the controversial photos in a statement on Facebook:
If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. It's...Posted by Kim Guadagno on Monday, July 3, 2017
"It's beyond words," she wrote. "If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches."
At least Twitter is having fun.
I demand a Springsteen rager devoted to that Christie photo. With a solid angry chorus that everyone can sing to.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 3, 2017
When you think Republicans care about you and your struggles, remember #ChrisChristie— ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 3, 2017
Chris Christie shuts down Medieval Times, forces locals to joust for him— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 3, 2017
#ChrisChristie & friends arriving at the beach pic.twitter.com/9VE7npogOU— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 3, 2017
Some are noticing a pattern.
First there was #Bridgegate now there's #beachgate #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/WCr5hLcX5e— Carrie (@allthatjazz1234) July 3, 2017
I'm seeing a pattern...#ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/XMM0f0WAfQ— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 3, 2017
Why does every Chris Christie scandal sound like it happened in the 1920s.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 3, 2017
We don't just take away healthcare from the American people, we take away the beaches too. Happy 4th of July from the GOP. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/fEMIhhMEL6— PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) July 3, 2017
And many are using Christie's recent behavior to draw comparisons to another politician known for exploiting his political power for selfish whims:
Today was the day Chris Christie became President.— Bob Castrone (@BobCastrone) July 3, 2017
Chris Christie is a poorer, more coherent Donald Trump.— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 3, 2017
Chris Christie is the low-rent, bizarro version of Trump: a glutton with bad judgement who's universally loathed. It's like they're cousins.— Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) July 3, 2017
This guy has a solution:
The shit that Chris Christie pulled shows there is just no fear of political consequences anymore.— Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) July 2, 2017
I hope the entire state of New Jersey shows up at that beach tonight and stays until Christie resigns.— Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) July 2, 2017
It's no private beach, but throwing shade is a great way to pass a summer holiday. Highly recommend.