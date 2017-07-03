Advertising

Photos of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family sunbathing on a state beach that has been closed to the public for the holiday weekend are going viral on Twitter. And people are pissed.

Chris Christie (right), his wife and son (left). And no one else.

That enough space for you, your highness King Christie?

Island Beach State Park is closed to the public this weekend due to a government shutdown. But Chris Christie and his family used the state beach house for a relaxed family hang (you can see all the photos captured by NJ Advanced Media here, if you like rage).

Advertising

And while the rest of us may not be allowed on this beach this weekend, at least we have the right and the privilege of dragging him relentlessly on Twitter. And that's what people are doing:

After ordering state beaches closed to the public, Chris Christie took his family to the empty beach https://t.co/dRULtatCcg pic.twitter.com/A2tmTJ9nBJ — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) July 2, 2017

This might be my favorite Chris Christie story yet. Also: Everything is FINE. https://t.co/qj96RCRDbI — Katie Rose Pryal (@krgpryal) July 2, 2017

It's kind of amazing how much Christie just owns being an awful person https://t.co/LsSLOo50OM — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) July 2, 2017

Advertising

shutting down gov't for everyone else, but taking advantage of it for yourself...



This will make Christie a shoe in for Trump cabinet. https://t.co/6UlgSFsLb2 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 2, 2017

When asked on Sunday whether it was "fair" that his family could enjoy a state park that would be closed to the public, Christie told NewJersey.com: "I don't know if it's fair, but... my family doesn't ask for any services while we are there."

When asked again, he said: "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there."

"Asked if this is fair, Christie said Saturday: 'Run for governor, and you can have a residence there' https://t.co/VIYVov1S0j — Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) July 2, 2017

Advertising

Earlier today, Chris Christie's second-in-command, Lt. Kim Guadagno, slammed Christie over the controversial photos in a statement on Facebook:

If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. It's... Posted by Kim Guadagno on Monday, July 3, 2017

"It's beyond words," she wrote. "If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches."

At least Twitter is having fun.

I demand a Springsteen rager devoted to that Christie photo. With a solid angry chorus that everyone can sing to. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 3, 2017

Advertising

When you think Republicans care about you and your struggles, remember #ChrisChristie — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie shuts down Medieval Times, forces locals to joust for him — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 3, 2017

Some are noticing a pattern.

Advertising

Why does every Chris Christie scandal sound like it happened in the 1920s. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 3, 2017

We don't just take away healthcare from the American people, we take away the beaches too. Happy 4th of July from the GOP. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/fEMIhhMEL6 — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) July 3, 2017

And many are using Christie's recent behavior to draw comparisons to another politician known for exploiting his political power for selfish whims:

Today was the day Chris Christie became President. — Bob Castrone (@BobCastrone) July 3, 2017

Advertising

Chris Christie is a poorer, more coherent Donald Trump. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie is the low-rent, bizarro version of Trump: a glutton with bad judgement who's universally loathed. It's like they're cousins. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) July 3, 2017

This guy has a solution:

The shit that Chris Christie pulled shows there is just no fear of political consequences anymore. — Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) July 2, 2017

I hope the entire state of New Jersey shows up at that beach tonight and stays until Christie resigns. — Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) July 2, 2017

Advertising

It's no private beach, but throwing shade is a great way to pass a summer holiday. Highly recommend.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.