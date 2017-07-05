Advertising

The instantly-infamous photos of Chris Christie lounging on a state beach after he closed it to the public were enshrined in sand as soon as the beaches reopened. Behold the glorious statue: immortalizing the governor for at least a few hours, before high tide.

In case you missed the disaster that inspired this impeccable artwork, Christie and his family were photographed lounging on a state beach that had been closed to the public, due to a New Jersey budget crisis and a government shutdown.

Asked if he had enjoyed the beach while it was closed to the public, Christie lied: "I didn't. I didn't get any sun today." After the photos hit Twitter, his spokesman spun: "He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on."

Unbelievable, but a moment we'll remember forever through the glory of sand castles. After Christie reopened the beaches on Tuesday, two dudes named "Larry and Tom" got to work at 9 a.m., according to NBC Connecticut. By 1 p.m., their work was done.

The "IBSP" plaque at the foot of Christie's throne stands for "Island Beach State Park"—in memorial of his favorite sunning spot.

