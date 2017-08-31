Advertising

Crying Nazi Christopher Cantwell doesn't like being called the "crying Nazi." He wants us to know that he's more than just a crying Nazi, telling the Daily Beast he's "a goddamn human being."

In case you don't know about the crying Nazi (you probably do), we first saw Cantwell, 36, featured heavily in Vice News video coverage of the white supremacist and Nazi demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA. During the filming, he says that black people are "savages," and said that if the need arose he was prepared to kill someone. He seems fun.

Advertising

The next time we saw Cantwell was in a video he made of himself crying about the fact that there was a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly pepper-spraying protesters on August 11 at the University of Virginia.

Cantwell turned himself in, and is reportedly being held in solitary confinement out of concern for his safety (it turns out a lot of people in jail don't like Nazis).

He gave his first interview from jail to the Daily Beast, and explained his Nazi tears: "When I come down here for a permitted demonstration, championed by the ACLU, where the police are supposed to be clearing our enemies from our path, and then I find myself involved in a riot facing 20 years in prison, I got emotional, shockingly enough." Awww, poor crying Nazi!

Advertising

He continued, "One minute I'm a fucking white supremacist terrorist and the next minute I'm a fucking crybaby? I'm a goddamn human being."

Cantwell has managed to make himself the victim in the scenario, saying that pepper spraying protesters was within his legal right to defend himself. "If I wanted to go there to harm people we would not be talking about pepper spray charges. I came there with my keychain [which Cantwell says was just consumer grade pepper compound]— I did not go there with a riot can like the fucking communists did." Well, that's reassuring.

Advertising

He blames everyone but himself for the violence, telling the Daily Beast, "[The police] pushed hundreds of armed white nationalists into a crowd of communist rioters who threw rocks and piss and shit and bleach and pepper spray and hit us with clubs and did everything they could to provoke us into shooting them."

"That guy is coming directly at me, and I'm spraying him directly in the face," Cantwell continued. "I used the least amount of force possible to prevent that man from harming me in a brawl that my enemies started."

Advertising

While the police did not initially get involved, two protestors swore before a magistrate that he attacked them, and that's why a warrant for his arrest was issued. One of them, Emily Gorcenski, has a drastically different memory of the torch rally: "It was 300 against 30, and they had us surrounded. If anyone has a self-defense claim, it's us who were at the statue," she told the Daily Beast.

But Chris "Crying Nazi" Cantwell is doubling down on his version of the story, saying, that Gorcenski isn't qualified to testify in court because she's a "fucking tranny." He also blames "kikes," saying they organized the counter-protesters.

Advertising

See? He's just a regular ol' human being, just minding his business. Please (never) stop making fun of his sad Nazi tears.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.