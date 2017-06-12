President Donald Trump hosted his first full cabinet meeting on Monday, and while it didn't feature any rap battles, it was somehow even MORE theatrical.
Starting with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Trump's cabinet secretaries went around the table, one by one, praising his vision and groveling at what a glorious opportunity they have been granted to serve at his feet.
"We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda," Priebus said, ever the teacher's pet.
This stuff is straight outta North Korea, where people plop on endless, over-the-top praise for Dear Leader Kim Jong Un as a form of propaganda.
People on Twitter couldn't help but notice the "Dear Leader" nature of the cabinet
circlejerk meeting.
One of those people is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who hilariously made his own version, "with the best staff in the history of the world!!!"
"You have great hair — nobody has better hair than you," a Schumer staffer told Dear Senate Minority Leader.
"I just want to say, thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda," another staffer said, almost taking on Priebus's comment verbatim.
Schumer than immediately started to break, as the whole crew cracked up.
This is politically discourse today: Taking on the Troll-in-Chief with trollery.