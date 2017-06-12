Advertising

President Donald Trump hosted his first full cabinet meeting on Monday, and while it didn't feature any rap battles, it was somehow even MORE theatrical.

My name's Rex Tillerson and I'm hear to say/The Russia problem aint never going away

Starting with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Trump's cabinet secretaries went around the table, one by one, praising his vision and groveling at what a glorious opportunity they have been granted to serve at his feet.

Trump just went around and had his cabinet and senior staff praise him on camera https://t.co/zv1SsXgTU5 pic.twitter.com/GEawOsdojW — Colin Jones (@colinjones) June 12, 2017

"We thank you for the opportunity & the blessing…to serve your agenda," Priebus said, ever the teacher's pet.

This stuff is straight outta North Korea, where people plop on endless, over-the-top praise for Dear Leader Kim Jong Un as a form of propaganda.

People on Twitter couldn't help but notice the "Dear Leader" nature of the cabinet circlejerk meeting.

Can anyone who saw groveling session of a Cabinet mtng, were everyone sucked-up to Dear Leader, doubt Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty?? — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 12, 2017

If you're curious to see the extended public tongue-bath of Dear Leader. https://t.co/bMmpQbXoTI — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 12, 2017

Dictator level unlocked: Trump Jong-un now has his cabinet calling him Dear Leader. https://t.co/QsJ7CfNuA5 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 12, 2017

One of those people is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who hilariously made his own version, "with the best staff in the history of the world!!!"

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

"You have great hair — nobody has better hair than you," a Schumer staffer told Dear Senate Minority Leader.

"I just want to say, thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda," another staffer said, almost taking on Priebus's comment verbatim.

Schumer than immediately started to break, as the whole crew cracked up.

Chuck Schumer is his own bobblehead. Giphy

This is politically discourse today: Taking on the Troll-in-Chief with trollery.

