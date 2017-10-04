Advertising

Chuck Todd, host of NBC's Meet the Press, needed barely a minute to confront the argument that right now, in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, is not the time to discuss gun control. That type of logic—to not politicize a tragedy—serves the interests of gun advocates like the powerful gun lobby the NRA.

WATCH @chucktodd: "When planes flew into the World Trade Center did we say now is not the time to talk about terrorism? When our banking system nearly collapsed in 2008 did we say now is not the time to talk about financial regulation?" pic.twitter.com/NNCRUESuQg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 3, 2017

As a soft rock soundtrack drummed underneath him, Todd hammered through his logic:

Advertising

"We hear it after every incident like this, and we've heard it again today. 'Now is not the time to talk about how to deal with gun violence. Now is not the time.' Think about that. Why is now not the time? When planes flew into the World Trade Center, did we say 'now is not the time' to talk about terrorism? Or homeland security?"

Todd proceeded to list every example he could think of, as his audience started to get the point and the retweets started rolling in.

If that shooter was Muslim you can guarantee we would be talking about the travel ban. Post haste. — Atthe Beach (@atthebeach9) October 3, 2017

Advertising

"When our banking system nearly collapsed in 2008 did we say now is not the time to talk about financial regulation?" continued Todd.

"When we learned that some 140 million peoples records had been breached at Equifax, did we say now is not the time to talk about cyber security? When we learned about Russian meddling and cyberbots, did we say now is not the time to talk about regulating Twitter and Facebook?"

If you answered "no" to one or more of those questions, you're a Russian bot or an Equifax executive. Todd's point was simple:

Advertising

"This is exactly the time to start talking about any issue. Gun violence included."

Trevor Noah had a similar response, pointedly taking on Fox News' coverage of the Las Vegas attack.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.