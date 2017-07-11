Advertising

There have been many, many revelations about the Trump administration in the past 24 hours. But that doesn't mean news about 'The Apprentice' isn't still worth contemplating. According to onetime 'Celebrity Apprentice' contestant Clay Aiken, Trump wasn't actually the man behind the decisions during his 11 years on the show.

“Trump didn’t decide who got fired on ‘Apprentice,’ I mean, NBC made those decisions,” Aiken revealed to Domecast, a podcast from North Carolina’s News & Observer newspaper. As The Hill reports, Aiken went into detail about the show's production process. His account does little to corroborate with Trump's boasts about his time on the show.

“There used to be a little thing right on his desk that looked like a phone — he pretended it was a phone — but it was actually a teleprompter where the producers were sending him notes,” said Aiken. “He didn't know that people were getting in fights during the week while we were doing these tasks, the producers did. And they'd send him notes and he'd say, ‘Oh you two didn't get along.’”

Aiken claims that Trump is probably "leading the country the same way he led 'The Apprentice,'" which means he probably isn't totally aware of what's going on around him. "I think to myself, the man as president definitely has a teleprompter sitting on his desk right now with people telling him, ‘Well such and such is in the healthcare bill, don't say this.’ I feel like half the time his teleprompter has broken down as president and he doesn't know what's going on."

The nail in the coffin? Trump didn't really do the firing. “He didn't make those decisions, he didn't fire those people,” said Aiken. He may turned 'You're Fired' into a catchphrase, but Aiken maintains that the substance behind those words just didn't have much to do with Trump.

Twitter, naturally, is losing it.

THE BOMBSHELLS JUST KEEP ON COMING!!!! https://t.co/Nq8umeT4sU — Selena Coppock (@SelenaCoppock) July 11, 2017 Remember those "Apprentice" outtakes everyone wanted? Would be a hard suit, but ahem, would make quite a discovery process — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) July 11, 2017 Shocking! You mean The Apprentice was fake?



Next they'll reveal Trump had 6 bankruptcies and just pretended to be a successful businessman. — Inspired Lunatic (@Cyclingaddict) July 11, 2017 All in all, it was a pretty normal 173rd day of a presidential administration — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 11, 2017

Reporter: "You know Trump's son was colluding with Rus..."

Clay Aiken: "...And those marriages on The Bachelor NEVER LAST!" https://t.co/1YShPJxS9k — Xaq Hauberre (@gamezober) July 11, 2017

If Trump isn't even telling us the true story about 'The Apprentice,' it's safe to say we can expect a few other skeletons out of our president's closet. (Hint: The pee tape.)

