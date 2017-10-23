CNN just took down Trump's 'fake news' obsession with one simple message.

You've probably become pretty used to Donald Trump ranting about the Fake News (or, as Hilter called it, Lügenpresse, which means lying press). One of Trump's favorite targets, besides the "failing" New York Times is CNN. Trump rails against CNN any and every chance he gets.

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

During a press conference in January, Trump went so far as to refuse to let CNN's Jim Accosta ask a question, telling him, "You are fake news." And there's the time he tweeted out a gif of "CNN" getting a smackdown, WWE-style. Very presidential.

But now CNN is striking back with a new ad that, while never mentioning his name, is clearly about Donald Trump. They posted the ad to Twitter and even made it the CNN account's pinned tweet.

“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9 — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017

The ad campaign has the hashtag #FactsFirst, and the commercial consists of just one apple. (If only an apple a day could keep the Trump away.) Voiceover and subtitles explain to the viewer that an apple is an apple, even if other people swear it's a banana.