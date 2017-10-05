Advertising

In a two minute exchange that is peak Kellyanne Conway, the Counselor to the President took the opportunity to blame Obama, Hillary, and the media's "obsession" with the Russia scandal for the gun violence epidemic in the United States.

While meeting survivors and first responders at a Las Vegas hospital, Trump was asked about gun control, and said, "we're not going to talk about that today." So Conway said that the problem's on Democrats for not tweeting about gun control earlier.

Kellyanne Conway: "The Second Amendment is a bedrock principle of our Constitution ... that should be protected" https://t.co/6HTYQA9nG3 — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2017

"You will see that this conversation isn’t being had until tragedies like this strike by those who try to be the loudest voices. You see Hillary Clinton, who’s out on a book tour, talking about herself, not talking about this," Conway said. "You see her rushing to judgement on Twitter the other day while people are still looking through the rubble, searching through the hospitals for their missing loved ones, trying to politicize it."

"Your obsession with Russia has been to the exclusion of this conversation."

"Kellyanne, I’m tired, so I apologize in advance, but I have to tell you, a lot of this just doesn’t wash,” the exhausted Chris Cuomo interjected. "All you need to know about the bump stock is that it was legal and that’s what allowed him to lay down that field of fire. That’s all you need to know about it. There’s no thoughtful conversation to have about it."

Same, Chris Cuomo. Same. CNN

Blame Hillary: Check. Blame the media: Check.

Kellyanne Conway somehow used the Las Vegas tragedy as a way to criticize Hillary Clinton. #obsessed — Sean Kent (@seankent) October 5, 2017

And it wouldn't be a Trumpy interview without somehow blaming Obama.

Conway noted that it was under the Obama administration that bump stocks, which made the Las Vegas shooter's assault rifle function like an automatic weapon, were not regulated.

"So you admit it was a mistake in 2010. Why don’t you fix it right now?" Cuomo asked.

giphy

Kellyanne Conway is blaming Obama for bump stock availability. Should be easy to ban since Trump loves undoing Obama's legacy. — Garic Goblinhewer (@HistoryDwarf) October 5, 2017

But once again, Conway deflected, despite admitting that bump stocks should be regulated—an important aspect of the gun control debate.

"No, I’d like everybody to be involved in the conversation here, because that was seven years ago, for a different president. Donald Trump was busy being a successful businessman in New York," she retorted.

Meanwhile, Conway told Fox News this morning that the administration "always welcome[s] thoughtful conversations." While there has yet to be any evidence that that is the case, hopefully she proves us wrong.

