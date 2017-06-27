Advertising

On Monday, three distinguished journalists at CNN resigned after their story, linking Trump associate Anthony Scaramucci to a shady "Russian investment fund," was retracted from the news network's website, according to The New York Times.

If you thought this would give birth to a series of embellished tweets from Donald Trump about "fake news," you have a good instinct for the obvious.

On Tuesday morning, Trump was scathing.

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

(Trump retweeted the above.)

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

The president also used retweets to divert attention from the investigation into his own alleged collusion towards his political opponents:

Mark Levin: The collusion is among the Democrats https://t.co/Qrca7r01BI — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 27, 2017

Hannity: Russia allegations 'boomeranging back' on Democrats https://t.co/lvdrpxpcp9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 27, 2017

Another Dem 'queasy' over claim of Loretta Lynch meddling in Clinton case https://t.co/wdQ9MduxOO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 27, 2017

CNN also noted that "the retraction did not mean the facts of the story were necessarily wrong. Rather, it meant that 'the story wasn't solid enough to publish as-is."

The "facts of the story," which may or may not be true, are that the Russian investment fund, which might be undergoing an investigation by the Senate, might have ties to people in Trump's network of confidants. The story cites "a single anonymous source."

Scaramucci, the subject of the retracted CNN article, actually accepted the network's apology and asked everyone to "move on."

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017

We'll know if Trump got that message after three more weeks of tweets on the topic.

