CNN's master plan to boycott the White House's Christmas party is already going off the rails.

CNN is taking a page out of my personal favorite book and deciding to skip a Christmas party, hopefully in favor of staying home and watching Netflix. Politico reports that the staff from the network have decided to boycott the White House Christmas party.

“CNN will not be attending this year's White House Christmas party,” a CNN spokesperson told Politico. “In light of the President's continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests. We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

The move comes after countless "fake news" and anti-journalism tweets from President Trump. Most recently, Trump tweeted a dig at CNN International, which was widely viewed as hostile to American journalists working across the globe.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Trump also recently tweeted that CNN was in the running for a "FAKE NEWS TROPHY!", which we assume he spent the day making out of Legos in the Oval Office.