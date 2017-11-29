CNN's master plan to boycott the White House's Christmas party is already going off the rails.

CNN is taking a page out of my personal favorite book and deciding to skip a Christmas party, hopefully in favor of staying home and watching Netflix. Politico reports that the staff from the network have decided to boycott the White House Christmas party.
“CNN will not be attending this year's White House Christmas party,” a CNN spokesperson told Politico. “In light of the President's continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests. We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”
The move comes after countless "fake news" and anti-journalism tweets from President Trump. Most recently, Trump tweeted a dig at CNN International, which was widely viewed as hostile to American journalists working across the globe.
Trump also recently tweeted that CNN was in the running for a "FAKE NEWS TROPHY!", which we assume he spent the day making out of Legos in the Oval Office.
Perhaps unfortunately for CNN, this decision is being met with something like glee coming from the White House. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, "Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from
@CNN."
Others agree that skipping a party to which they were likely only barely welcome isn't quite the best way to stick it to Trump.
As one journalist wrote, "I don’t think they want anyone who is critical of the administration at the media reception and it would be hypocritical of all of us who are holding them accountable to be there."