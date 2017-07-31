Advertising

Comedian Jason C. Saenz is posting signs all over Los Angeles and adding the pictures to his Instagram account. They're not the kind of signs looking for a cat, or advertising a yard sale—although the signs do deal with lost things, like Donald Trump's grasp on reality.

Posted on Sunset Blvd and Fairfax Ave. #SaenzSigns #donaldtrumpmemes #donaldtrump #lostlove A post shared by SaenzSigns🚏 (@saenzsigns) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:24am PST

If you look through Saenz' Instagrams, you'll see that not all the signs are political in nature. But sometimes, the ridiculousness of Donald Trump's White House administration is just begging to be mocked.

Some are helpful, like this sign, helping former White House press secretary Sean "Spicy" Spicer find a new job after he resigned when Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci as the communications director. Scaramucci, by the way, lasted a whole 10 days before either quitting or being fired.

Then there's healthcare, which keeps threatening to go missing.

There's a "For Sale" sign for Trump's cabinet, which he doesn't seem to be able or willing to hold on to for very long.

And let's not forget the wall that Trump plans to build between the United States and Mexico. Get over it? Yeah, the Mexicans will manage to do that.

How about Donald J. Trump Jr.'s 2017 Fall Collection: Collusion?

Thankfully for Saenz and his fanz, the Trump administration keeps producing a steady stream of unintentional comedic content, so these signs can just keep on coming.

