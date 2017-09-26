Advertising

By now, you must have heard that Donald Trump and his merry men have interpreted football players' kneeling protests against systemic racism and police brutality as sins against the American flag.

Because that peaceful protest isn't about Betsy Ross's creation, British comedian Ken Cheng set out to show the internet what actually disrespecting the flag looks like. Cheng is now roasting all 195 of the world's flags because nothing is sacred.

Here are his best flag burns.

Thread where I disrespect every flag of every country one by one



The US flag: god it's shite



[1/195] pic.twitter.com/au3hQaHBUg — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

United Kingdom:



What is this why are the red diagonals not even aligned



[2/195] pic.twitter.com/UtntaF6fFw — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

wtf you didn't even try, just 3 colours what are you an ice cream



[3/195] pic.twitter.com/2y4dAw2L85 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

ok italy this is just france but you know what the "fill" button is



[5/195] pic.twitter.com/7Rcy3rtF06 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Germany:



an assault on the eyes, colours don't work, 1 star



[6/195] pic.twitter.com/oKUZARVgjU — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Chad, you are a mouldy France, plus we all know a douchebag called Chad



[7/195] pic.twitter.com/1atyIBT4rz — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

a shield ain't gonna protect you from what I'm going to say Slovakia



you're ugly



[12/195] pic.twitter.com/6t3vAWmnP3 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

goes for you too Slovenia oh boy your shield is tiny compared to Slovakia you got so pwned



[13/195] pic.twitter.com/gD3XDTBINQ — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

actually have to admit Swaziland flag is cool, NFL players would struggle to take a knee, esp as it looks like an actual football



[15/195] pic.twitter.com/0krRG3hstG — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

ok Sri Lanka is p badass, it's a lion with a SWORD, a lion is already a powerful animal in the wild and they gave it a SWORD



[16/195] pic.twitter.com/pR7d9L6oCz — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

the Brunei one is fab it's hands make it look like it's doing a "what the hell" gesture which is a good attitude to have



[17/195] pic.twitter.com/jJpB6Sgyyw — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

fuckin hell Mozambique has an actual rifle in it, but also a book? I admire their balanced view on life, maybe we do need both?



[20/195] pic.twitter.com/s68PthoVWm — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Botswana didn't see it coming.

Guys I have an audition in an hour, should I sack it off, all I want to do is do the last 170 countries?



ps Botswana, learn art



[26/195] pic.twitter.com/p8UV5rpqDT — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Colombia has a lot to learn.

I should go but I cant reject the will of the people



Colombia, you're top heavy, we've all tried to divide by hand, get a ruler



[28/195] pic.twitter.com/OXUwFMqpTA — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

I only care about #FlagDisrespect2017



Costa Rica it looks like you've zoomed in on the diagonal of the UK flag



[30/195] pic.twitter.com/QBbKdN6Rt9 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

fuckin awkward when Peru and Austria turn up at the same party, one of them needs to change



[43/195] pic.twitter.com/IfUM8F6MMh — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Cheng's got some harsh words for Great Britain's cousins in the Commonwealth.

Don't even get me started on all the flags with the Union Jack in the corner, like some serious daddy issues there Australia



[44/195] pic.twitter.com/aLW8cfWKXH — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

New Zealand you get annoyed when people mistake you for Australia but you really aren't doing yourself any favours here



[45/195] pic.twitter.com/QzUbEWRBdi — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

And no it doesn't make up for it if you get a 5 year old to do a drawing of a lion Fiji



[46/195] pic.twitter.com/vwoOIXytK7 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Tuvalu



seriously forget who your daddy is, be your own country



I bet your favourite film is "Flags of our Fathers"



[47/195] pic.twitter.com/FMjJm1BWdf — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

The task got to overwhelming that at some point, Cheng's "intern" Humbert had to take over the roasting.

Oman more like Oh man this sucks, why is there a symbol in the corner which looks like some S&M gear



-Humbert



[50/195] pic.twitter.com/QTvYjG69zE — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

pls buy my book Humbert Wendell's Theories of Why Flags Are Bad, it has a chapter on how Japan's flag makes ppl become snipers



-H



[55/195] pic.twitter.com/Jjw1EWJyAT — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Cape Verde's flag is a red line through what looks like an old EU flag, that's why so many Cape Verdeans voted Leave



-Humbert



[57/195] pic.twitter.com/L0wLyszWhv — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

After a night's sleep, Cheng is still going, but he's only just begun.

Good morning everyone!



Saudi Arabia looks like one of those cryptic brain teasers for "the pen is mightier than the sword"



[63/165] pic.twitter.com/itKoryhFuY — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 26, 2017

Kuwait you look like one of those optical illusions that demonstrate changing 3d perspectives. You could be a metal bar or a room



[69/175] pic.twitter.com/dLy4vsPrIg — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 26, 2017

69 (nice!) down, 106 to go.

