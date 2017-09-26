Advertising

By now, you must have heard that Donald Trump and his merry men have interpreted football players' kneeling protests against systemic racism and police brutality as sins against the American flag.

Because that peaceful protest isn't about Betsy Ross's creation, British comedian Ken Cheng set out to show the internet what actually disrespecting the flag looks like. Cheng is now roasting all 195 of the world's flags because nothing is sacred.

Here are his best flag burns.

Botswana didn't see it coming.

Colombia has a lot to learn.

Cheng's got some harsh words for Great Britain's cousins in the Commonwealth.

The task got to overwhelming that at some point, Cheng's "intern" Humbert had to take over the roasting.

After a night's sleep, Cheng is still going, but he's only just begun.

69 (nice!) down, 106 to go.

