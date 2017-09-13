Advertising

Comedian, actor and The Daily Show alumni Jordan Klepper has a new show, The Opposition. And for the show's premier episode, he took to the streets at a Trump rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he asked attendees to help him fight against the mainstream media, while posing as a reporter. They.... did not see the irony.

Klepper explains in the video that The Opposition is "opposed to the resistance, which is technically resisting the opposition." Confused? So were these Trump supporters. And, sigh, it's a joy to watch.

Watch, and laugh, and weep for America:

Trump supporters were more than willing to rant against the media, to the media. But the best part of the video is when Klepper convinced a few people to sign a petition to impeach Hillary Clinton from the Oval Office, a place where she, umm, does not currently work (it's kind of a sore spot actually).

We're all doomed. Happy Wednesday!

