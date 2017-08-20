Advertising

With the idea that monuments should represented a shared history, one Virginia resident has a bright idea: replace the Confederate statutes in his home town of Portsmouth with a statue of hometown hero Missy Elliott. "Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it," the petition reads.

Nathan Coffin created the Change.org petition to be delivered to the town Mayor and Vice Mayor, and the site already has almost 19,000 supporters. Once it reaches 25,000, the politicians will be notified.

"We believe it is time to finally replace the Confederate Monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia near the intersection of Court and High streets with a new statue of a true Portsmouth native hero,"wrote Coffin. "Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott?"

Really, all statues should be redone to honor @MissyElliott. Honestly, now I'm just mad that hasn't happened yet. https://t.co/T2U1zieEUt — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) August 19, 2017

I don't know what to say🙏🏾 just to see this warms my heart and it's so humbling to me🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 19, 2017

The petition makes quite the argument for Elliott's effect on history and on the town of Portsmouth: "Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth's lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave." Hard to beat that logic, isn't it?

Elliott responded to the petition on Twitter, writing "I don't know what to say. just to see this warms my heart and it's so humbling to me."

Aside from curing an evil by tearing down a monument to the Confederacy, something about a Missy Elliott statue just feels like a great idea. After all, who would you rather take a selfie with?

