Congressman responds to Trump's 'little' tweet with an insult of his own.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump barely spared one tweet for the Super Bowl before launching into the Russia investigation and attacking a congressman the New York Times says is emerging as his "visible nemesis."

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

If you're keeping track at home, Trump has also used the "little" moniker on Kim Jong-un (5'7"), Marco Rubio (5'9"), and Bob Corker (5'7").

Wikipedia has no available information on the height of Adam Schiff.

But back to the important stuff: Trump called Schiff one of the "biggest liars and leakers in Washington," apparently an attempt to discredit him as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee seeks to release a new memo about the Russia investigation, one that would counter the similarly controversial one released by Republicans last week.

Schiff was ready for beef:

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or...really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

"Executive Time" is a reference to reports from early January that whenever "executive time" is written on Trump's daily schedule, it means "TV and Twitter time alone in the residence."