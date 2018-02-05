Congressman responds to Trump's 'little' tweet with an insult of his own.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump barely spared one tweet for the Super Bowl before launching into the Russia investigation and attacking a congressman the New York Times says is emerging as his "visible nemesis."
If you're keeping track at home, Trump has also used the "little" moniker on Kim Jong-un (5'7"), Marco Rubio (5'9"), and Bob Corker (5'7").
Wikipedia has no available information on the height of Adam Schiff.
But back to the important stuff: Trump called Schiff one of the "biggest liars and leakers in Washington," apparently an attempt to discredit him as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee seeks to release a new memo about the Russia investigation, one that would counter the similarly controversial one released by Republicans last week.
Schiff was ready for beef:
"Executive Time" is a reference to reports from early January that whenever "executive time" is written on Trump's daily schedule, it means "TV and Twitter time alone in the residence."
Besides the fact that "[Insert Your Occupation Here] Time" is a great way to label time wasted in front of the TV, the insult and request that Trump work on the DACA crises may have struck a nerve.
Trump continued tweeting, responding to the DACA jab and then praising Schiff's Republican counterpart on the Intelligence Committee:
Congrats, Adam Schiff. Keep this up and your next nickname may be all your own.