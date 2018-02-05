Congressman responds to Trump's 'little' tweet with an insult of his own.

Mitchell Friedman
Feb 05, 2018@3:03 PM
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump barely spared one tweet for the Super Bowl before launching into the Russia investigation and attacking a congressman the New York Times says is emerging as his "visible nemesis."

If you're keeping track at home, Trump has also used the "little" moniker on Kim Jong-un (5'7"), Marco Rubio (5'9"), and Bob Corker (5'7").

Wikipedia has no available information on the height of Adam Schiff.

But back to the important stuff: Trump called Schiff one of the "biggest liars and leakers in Washington," apparently an attempt to discredit him as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee seeks to release a new memo about the Russia investigation, one that would counter the similarly controversial one released by Republicans last week.

Schiff was ready for beef:

"Executive Time" is a reference to reports from early January that whenever "executive time" is written on Trump's daily schedule, it means "TV and Twitter time alone in the residence."

Besides the fact that "[Insert Your Occupation Here] Time" is a great way to label time wasted in front of the TV, the insult and request that Trump work on the DACA crises may have struck a nerve.

Trump continued tweeting, responding to the DACA jab and then praising Schiff's Republican counterpart on the Intelligence Committee:

Congrats, Adam Schiff. Keep this up and your next nickname may be all your own.

