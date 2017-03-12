Advertising

Welcome back to another edition of Politicians Not Even Pretending They're Not Racist Anymore, brought to you by Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, the alt-right, and a whole bunch of Twitter eggs.

Today, Iowa congressman Steve King used the power of social media to praise Dutch xenophobe Geert Wilders, who could become his country's next prime minister in an election this week. In doing so, he basically expressed his desire to see non-white people stop procreating.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

Hooooo boy. Who could that "somebody else" refer to, Steve? Are you sure you don't want to just start naming races? Because Twitter is coming for you either way.

All this talk about immigration, about travel bans, it's about protecting "European Heritage," or, in other words, the white race. 2/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 12, 2017

I'm glad Steve King keeps making the subtext text. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) March 12, 2017

Paul Ryan will be along soon to decry this as "the textbook definition of a racist comment." Then go right back to working w/Steve King. https://t.co/A7HTOeXwh6 — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) March 12, 2017

GOP Congressman @SteveKingIA promotes the un-American ideas of white nationalism. Will any Republican congressmen condemn his bigotry? https://t.co/5etQ8fwZx2 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) March 12, 2017

Steve King is the same congressman who wondered on TV what non-white people had done for "civilization." https://t.co/eNihmVhkm4 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2017

Oh. My. God. This is where we are. Congressman openly promoting white nationalism. I wanna be clever but I'm just appalled. https://t.co/ORGxa04hmG — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 12, 2017

The most racist statement I have ever heard from a sitting US congressman. https://t.co/BH0d43Gzt6 — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) March 12, 2017

iowa congressperson steve king is a white supremacist and terrible at hiding it just in case you are in iowa and want to be a congressperson pic.twitter.com/Due8FCG1d9 — albro (@bromanconsul) March 12, 2017

At least one person liked Steve King's tweet pic.twitter.com/1yNOmcgio0 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 12, 2017

Steve King retire bitch https://t.co/4qdkhV1xly — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 12, 2017

Donald Trump- Did you see my tweet?



Roger Stone- I'll top it.



David Duke- I'll do better!



Steve King- Hold my beer! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 12, 2017

Steve King is my colleague. This Tweet is an open endorsement of white nationalism. Shameful. https://t.co/ojBMetwzPE — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 12, 2017

Steve King's Greatest Hits Vol. I pic.twitter.com/Rd5ZBzrNfV — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) March 12, 2017

steves head looks like it's trying to escape his hair . I do not approve of this culture pic.twitter.com/GM3zhJgXt8 — Ryan (@HaverOfOpinions) March 12, 2017

Keep worshiping the racist flag of a failed treason, though. Wrap yourself in its irrelevance, you ambulatory trash fire. — John Epler (@eplerjc) March 12, 2017

you realize Twitter isn't your private journal hey? — Rahul Sood (@rahulsood) March 12, 2017

Just another fun reminder of who's running the country right now.

