Welcome back to another edition of Politicians Not Even Pretending They're Not Racist Anymore, brought to you by Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, the alt-right, and a whole bunch of Twitter eggs.
Today, Iowa congressman Steve King used the power of social media to praise Dutch xenophobe Geert Wilders, who could become his country's next prime minister in an election this week. In doing so, he basically expressed his desire to see non-white people stop procreating.
Hooooo boy. Who could that "somebody else" refer to, Steve? Are you sure you don't want to just start naming races? Because Twitter is coming for you either way.
Just another fun reminder of who's running the country right now.