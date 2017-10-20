Congresswoman Frederica Wilson fires back at John Kelly for lying and calling her a racist term.

At 11 p.m. Thursday night, our Tweeter-in-Chief, Donald Trump, tweeted about "wacky" Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL), the woman who initially called Trump out for telling the pregnant widow of a fallen soldier, "He knew what he signed up for." Trump has said all along that Wilson is lying and that he didn't make that statement, but the soldier's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who also listened in to the call, confirmed it, telling the Washingon Post that Trump "did disrespect my son.”

The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

Wilson was listening to the call Trump made to Sgt La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, because she is apparently friends with the family and was in the car with Johnson, as well as Johnson's mother, when Trump telephoned.

Now Congresswoman Wilson is claiming that White House chief of staff John Kelly lied about her during his White House briefing and also used a racist slur when referring to her.