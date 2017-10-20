Congresswoman Frederica Wilson fires back at John Kelly for lying and calling her a racist term.

At 11 p.m. Thursday night, our Tweeter-in-Chief, Donald Trump, tweeted about "wacky" Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL), the woman who initially called Trump out for telling the pregnant widow of a fallen soldier, "He knew what he signed up for." Trump has said all along that Wilson is lying and that he didn't make that statement, but the soldier's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, who also listened in to the call, confirmed it, telling the Washingon Post that Trump "did disrespect my son.”
In his tweet, Trump wrote, "The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content!"
Wilson was listening to the call Trump made to Sgt La David Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, because she is apparently friends with the family and was in the car with Johnson, as well as Johnson's mother, when Trump telephoned.
Now Congresswoman Wilson is claiming that White House chief of staff John Kelly lied about her during his White House briefing and also used a racist slur when referring to her.
Speaking to CNN, Rep. Wilson said that she heard Kelly say that she bragged that she secured the money for the FBI building in Miramar, but that that was a lie. She continued, "I was not even in Congress in 2009, and that's when the money for the building was secured. So that's a lie. How dare he?"
The CNN host mentioned that Kelly said, in respect to Wilson, "Empty barrels make the most noise." According to Rep. Wilson, that's actually a racist term. She explained, "We looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel." Wilson didn't elaborate further.
People on Twitter (and elsewhere) are tiring of the back and forth.
It seems like it's so much more important to focus on fallen soldier Sgt La David Johnson and the issues at hand than it is to keep a grudge like this going.