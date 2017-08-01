Advertising

Last Thursday, during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the terrible mistake of trying to avoid answering a question by the very bad ass Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Which you do not do.

Rather than let him blather on, and try to blow smoke up her ass, each time Mnuchin evaded the question, Waters immediately retorted "Reclaiming my time" and demanded he answer. Because in no way does Maxine Waters have any time for anyone's bullshit.

Talk about nevertheless persisting.

Her reaction was such a hit that Broadway performer Mykal Kilgore (of Motown the Musical and Hair) decided to turn the catchphrase into an amazing Gospel-style song. And it is legitimately SO GOOD. Definitely a jam.



In fact, it's such a jam that Waters herself reached out on Twitter to thank Kilgore for the tribute.

Wow! Headed for the Grammys. Praises and thanks! - Rep. Maxine Waters — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) August 1, 2017

BRB, grabbing my guitar and writing "The Ballad Of How Maxine Waters Is Awesome" in hopes that she will notice me and we can be friends.

