It sure would be nice to see the people of America simply banding together to support the victims of a natural disaster instead of stirring the pot for no reason. But considering Donald Trump and Melania Trump's choices while visiting victims of Texas' Hurricane Harvey, it should be no surprise that other conservatives are finding ways to make the devastation about themselves. Case in point: Matt Walsh, a conservative Christian columnist for The Blaze. Walsh tweeted a striking image from the flood in Texas, that shows a man carrying a woman who is cradling her baby through the floodwaters. He paired the photo with an eye roll-worthy caption.
"Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says," Walsh captioned the shot. Matt, thank you so much for your regressive point of view. It's so refreshing.
As it so happens, a real-life gender studies professor saw Walsh's tweet. Christina Wolbrecht, a professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of multiple books about women, decided to respond to his uninformed message with a pretty epic thread.
As she puts it, she just couldn't help herself. 😉
She explains how women traditionally tend to care for children, and how that's contributed to inequality in the workplace and in power dynamics.
Wolbrecht then alleges that because healthcare and mental health budgets often get slashed, the responsibility to pick up the slack falls on those who are not trained for it, causing disarray.
Wolbrecht concludes that the nonsensical gender barriers in the workforce and in care work affect way more than you might think.
Dang, does anyone else feel like they just took a free gender studies class?
Wolbrecht schooled Walsh any his regressive beliefs pretty dang flawlessly–but the internet also chimed in with a lesson of their own.
A meme quickly emerged, which involves using the text from Walsh's tweet alongside a photo of some sort of creature carrying another, who's sometimes carrying another... Check out a few Twitterers' attempts to repurpose Walsh's words, below.
These memes are definitely how it ought to be.
Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.