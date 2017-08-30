Advertising

It sure would be nice to see the people of America simply banding together to support the victims of a natural disaster instead of stirring the pot for no reason. But considering Donald Trump and Melania Trump's choices while visiting victims of Texas' Hurricane Harvey, it should be no surprise that other conservatives are finding ways to make the devastation about themselves. Case in point: Matt Walsh, a conservative Christian columnist for The Blaze. Walsh tweeted a striking image from the flood in Texas, that shows a man carrying a woman who is cradling her baby through the floodwaters. He paired the photo with an eye roll-worthy caption.

Advertising

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/oX85v67FaY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2017



"Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says," Walsh captioned the shot. Matt, thank you so much for your regressive point of view. It's so refreshing.

As it so happens, a real-life gender studies professor saw Walsh's tweet. Christina Wolbrecht, a professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of multiple books about women, decided to respond to his uninformed message with a pretty epic thread.

Advertising

As she puts it, she just couldn't help herself. 😉

I was going to stick w sarcasm but as an actual gender studies prof, there's just so much to unpack here, I can't help myself. THREAD! 1/ https://t.co/et7L7oClqe — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

She explains how women traditionally tend to care for children, and how that's contributed to inequality in the workplace and in power dynamics.

Care work (for children, infirm, elderly) is necessary for human flourishing & has been traditionally performed by women for free, which 2/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

contributes to women's lesser financial & politics power. As care work has moved into the market, it remains poorly paid & overwhelmingly 3/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

female, which again makes women more vulnerable. We ❤️to laud a woman "cradling her child" but don't provide paid maternity leave or 5/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Advertising

support quality childcare & good pay/benefits for childcare workers (women, immigrants). But wait! There's more! 6/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Wolbrecht then alleges that because healthcare and mental health budgets often get slashed, the responsibility to pick up the slack falls on those who are not trained for it, causing disarray.

As budgets for care work (mental health, health care) have been cut, a lot of that work has shifted to agencies like police & fire, who 7/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

often lack training & capacity, and result in troubling outcomes. At same time, economists note that a central challenge to male workers 8/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Wolbrecht concludes that the nonsensical gender barriers in the workforce and in care work affect way more than you might think.

prestige (bc their "women's jobs"). IN SUM your rigid and illogical sexual division of labor, & related hierarchy of value, hurts both 10/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Advertising

women & men, the US economy, & the flourishing of society as a whole. The value of work - holding the baby or carrying the mother - 11/ — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

should be recognized & rewarded, no matter who performs it. Given how much care is needed, all hands on deck. /end for now — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Dang, does anyone else feel like they just took a free gender studies class?

Wolbrecht schooled Walsh any his regressive beliefs pretty dang flawlessly–but the internet also chimed in with a lesson of their own.

Advertising

A meme quickly emerged, which involves using the text from Walsh's tweet alongside a photo of some sort of creature carrying another, who's sometimes carrying another... Check out a few Twitterers' attempts to repurpose Walsh's words, below.

This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says. pic.twitter.com/pKEfGY9a5l — Big Ugly Gorilla Boy (@DeetchTweets) August 30, 2017

The man checks out the babe while the woman glares at both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says. pic.twitter.com/eHcs473L6y — Dave Lartigue 🌹 (@daveexmachina) August 30, 2017

Advertising

Queen cradles and protect Grammys. Stans cradle and protect both. This is how it ought to be despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/ve85BfDABd — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) August 30, 2017 Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/CCAalwudbC — Alex™ (@about_an_alex) August 30, 2017 Microwave cradles & protects Obama. Obama spys to protect USA. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says. pic.twitter.com/h5LErDtDjL — Josh Rainwater (@JMWRainwater) August 30, 2017

Advertising

Pouch cradles and protects joey. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/NOSGF68DXS — Charles Richter (@richterscale) August 30, 2017 This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says. pic.twitter.com/TBmMEs4Dkx — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) August 30, 2017

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/qchib8b1Sy — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) August 29, 2017 Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/pTb9XbAzYz — ✊🏽حسن عبد الرحمن (@habdelra) August 29, 2017 Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/YBuSvqMrWW — Young Maha Mulia (@nrasidi) August 29, 2017 This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/cBg39TNbPD — Marina (@_Pink_Freud_) August 29, 2017 This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/h31okP8w0U — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) August 30, 2017 These memes are definitely how it ought to be. Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.