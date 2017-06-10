Advertising

You can accuse the Trump White House of a lot of things, but one thing this administration will never be found guilty of is being boring. This morning, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who now goes by the slightly less recognizable moniker Sarah H. Sanders) kept the head-scratching antics going strong with a tweet that made "COVFEFE" look like a real word:

⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🏰🗺🗺🏰🏰🏰🚦 :/9//&🗿🛩⛩🏚

#🚦lolaklkk🚥🚦⛲️🚝🚦🚞🚢🚂 — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

Twitter instantly sprang into conspiracy theory mode while attempting to interpret the strange string of emojis, letters, numbers, and characters that appeared early this morning.

The most obvious answer? The traffic lights, anchors, and transportation-themed emojis were some kind of illustrated message referring to President Trump's ill-fated "infrastructure week."

Other Twitter users put forth a wide range of different theories:

It's hieroglyphics - if we study it carefully we will find the meaning of COVFEFE — Blue So Blue (@BlueSoBlue1) June 10, 2017

Having trouble translating this into its native Russian — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) June 10, 2017

Somewhere in there she said, 'Trump is a liar.' — Schumi777 (@schumii777) June 10, 2017

One sharp codebreaker pointed to the fountain emoji embedded in the tweet and wondered if it was a reference to Trump's infamous Russian golden showers scandal that may or may not have really happened:

An hour after the original tweet went up, Sanders tweeted out an explanation, blaming the gibberish on her 3-year-old son stealing her phone:

This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked https://t.co/qFD8zRpn8g — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

Sanders' explanation raises questions about the security settings of such a high-ranking official's phone and social media accounts (if her 3-year-old son can take over her Twitter feed, what's stopping Putin?), but let's not nitpick. Let's focus on something everything can agree on about the emoji message, as pointed out by Twitter user David Blaustein:

This is the most coherent statement to come from the Trump administration. — David Blaustein (@blaustein) June 10, 2017

