Twitter rips former Trump staffer Corey Lewandowski after he mocks immigrant child with Down syndrome.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski dismissed a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who has been separated from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border in the cruelest way possible.

On Tuesday night, Lewandowski appeared on Fox News with Democratic National Committee adviser, Zac Petkanas. During the appearance, Petkanas brought up the story of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who was detained, separated from her mother, and "put in a cage" after trying to cross the border into the United States.

"Womp womp," Lewandowski callously responded .

A very shocked Petkanas became immediately outraged, and spit out, "Did you say 'womp, womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother? How dare you!"

