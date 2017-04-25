Advertising

On Monday, a confederate statue that hailed "white supremacy in the South" on its original inscription was torn down in New Orleans. Most people are glad to be rid of the monument that commemorated the Crescent City White League's attempt to overthrow the post-Civil War government, but not Corey Stewart, a candidate running for governor in Virginia. In fact, this confederate-obsessed conservative Republican was so triggered, he proceeded to have a spectacular meltdown on Twitter.

It all started when Stewart declared that "Isis has won" because New Orleans removed one of four prominent confederate memorials.

It appears ISIS has won. They are tearing down historical monuments in New Orleans now too. It must end. Despicable!https://t.co/hrO0cLozos — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 24, 2017

Three other statues, dedicated to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, are scheduled for removal.

Stewart called for Twitter to stand up against "#historicalvandalism," while blaming liberals for....something?

We need to stand up to #HistoricalVandalism & #PoliticalCorrectness. All of these liberal snowflakes & paid protestors are the real problem. — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 24, 2017

You know the meltdown is real when someone starts posting inaccurate memes.

It is very clear to everyone but the paid protestors & liberal snowflakes. Washington & Jefferson are next if we don't stop this madness. pic.twitter.com/xkaQdljX6S — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 24, 2017

Oh, and surveys like these. Oddly, Stewart seemed to leave himself off the poll.

Who gets more offended these days? #EndPoliticalCorrectness — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 24, 2017

However, this is the tweet that takes the cake.

Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don't matter. — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017

It didn't take long for Southerners to school Stewart.

I'm a Southerner to my bones, and I KNOW they matter. Because they celebrate a dead, racist, elitist past. And they should come down. — Trey Graham (@treygraham) April 25, 2017

Proud Louisiana girl here. You're wrong, @CoreyStewartVA, but in the fine Southern tradition of wrongness, you'll never admit it. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) April 25, 2017

I'm the direct descendant, father-to-son of GA confederate soldier: The monuments DO NOT MATTER. Better? — T. Bolin (@scaevola67) April 25, 2017

Agreed. I am Southerner too & wonder how many mad about Confed removal were all "hot damn!" when Lenin & Stalin statues came down in the 90s — Jena Melancon (@MelanconJena) April 25, 2017

I grew up in Louisiana. Go away. — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) April 25, 2017

I'm from the South. Members of my family were slaves in the south. Confederate monuments should come down. That's my opinion as a southerner — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 25, 2017

I grew up in Richmond, VA. Seat of the confederacy, and those monuments teach the wrong lessons to people like you. — Thievin' Stealberg (@etfp) April 25, 2017

Oh yeah, it is also worth noting that Stewart was also born and raised in Minnesota.

You're from Minnesota, Corey — Predisent Area Man (@hottakebob) April 25, 2017

You were born in Minnesota, so let's amend: there's many things worse than a Yankee pretending to be a Southerner but it's still pretty dumb — Matthew Kory (@mattymatty2000) April 25, 2017

Wait, are you the Yankee in this scenario? pic.twitter.com/zpzEDbtXrW — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 25, 2017

But weren't you born and raised in Minnesota? And you also graduated college in Minnesota before packing up for Virginia? — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) April 25, 2017

Speaking of your home state Minnesota, which was a Union state. A state that was critical to the Confederates defeat at Gettysburg. — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) April 25, 2017

Soon people from all over were dragging the far-right politician.

Ah say, sir, ah say ah need this here racist monument to remind me of a proud heritage of being just absolutely terrible.



*sips sweet tea* — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) April 25, 2017

Why would anyone celebrate people who enslaved other humans through terror and attacked the United States? — Marty Coniglio (@martyconiglio) April 25, 2017

Your monuments don't matter. — Peter Heacock (@PeteHeacock) April 25, 2017

The only Confederate Monument that matters: pic.twitter.com/RpZhUV54Lv — Pete Forester 🇺🇸 (@pete_forester) April 25, 2017

Here's a picture of the monuments being taken away for everyone to enjoy pic.twitter.com/PMzG2IFJaG — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) April 25, 2017

Actually, using "Southern" as an implied synonym for white, like millions of blacks aren't Southerners too, and have no opinion, is worse. — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) April 25, 2017

My dude looks like he just found out the Yankees won and he has to let all his slaves go. pic.twitter.com/CcoAv1Qsqc — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) April 25, 2017

Plus, everyone can think of things that are far worse than "a Yankee telling a Southerner his monuments don't matter." For example...

Holocausts

Famine

Torture

Slavery

Nuclear war

Nickelback

Economic inequality

Toothpaste and orange juice



Jesus, that was easy. Try harder. — Democracy🔙🔛🔝🔜 (@ChrisSobolowski) April 25, 2017

Oh I can think of lots of things. This tweet for one. — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) April 25, 2017

Personally, I think slavery is worse. — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) April 25, 2017

1. Slavery

2. Lynchings

3. Black women raped + their rapists set free

4. Jim Crow

5. Workplace discrimination

6. Housing discrimination https://t.co/aTgOxwXEqd — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 25, 2017

Nothing is worse than a Southerner celebrating people who committed treason against the US. — Rachel Blakeman (@RachelATC) April 25, 2017

John Legend even had a few words for Stewart.

Like, literally, nothing? Nothing is worse? — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2017

He even got a response.

so you are for erasing history? — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) April 25, 2017

Which, you guessed it! Only prompted people to school him harder.

I'm like 99.9999% certain that wasn't the question — ✨erika bee✨ (@erkybee) April 25, 2017

Sorry the answer we were looking for was slavery. Slavery is worse. We do have some nice consolation prizes though. — D. Andrew Ledman II (@andrewledman) April 25, 2017

Also, removing pro-slavery statues does not erase history. Whether or not there is a statue dedicated to it, slavery still happened, the south still lost, and all of this information is completely intact and can be read in a history text book.

Try cracking one open sometime, Corey.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.