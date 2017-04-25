On Monday, a confederate statue that hailed "white supremacy in the South" on its original inscription was torn down in New Orleans. Most people are glad to be rid of the monument that commemorated the Crescent City White League's attempt to overthrow the post-Civil War government, but not Corey Stewart, a candidate running for governor in Virginia. In fact, this confederate-obsessed conservative Republican was so triggered, he proceeded to have a spectacular meltdown on Twitter.
It all started when Stewart declared that "Isis has won" because New Orleans removed one of four prominent confederate memorials.
Three other statues, dedicated to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, are scheduled for removal.
Stewart called for Twitter to stand up against "#historicalvandalism," while blaming liberals for....something?
You know the meltdown is real when someone starts posting inaccurate memes.
Oh, and surveys like these. Oddly, Stewart seemed to leave himself off the poll.
However, this is the tweet that takes the cake.
It didn't take long for Southerners to school Stewart.
Oh yeah, it is also worth noting that Stewart was also born and raised in Minnesota.
Soon people from all over were dragging the far-right politician.
Plus, everyone can think of things that are far worse than "a Yankee telling a Southerner his monuments don't matter." For example...
John Legend even had a few words for Stewart.
He even got a response.
Which, you guessed it! Only prompted people to school him harder.
Also, removing pro-slavery statues does not erase history. Whether or not there is a statue dedicated to it, slavery still happened, the south still lost, and all of this information is completely intact and can be read in a history text book.
Try cracking one open sometime, Corey.