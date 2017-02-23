On Thursday night, Mike Pence was led to the stage by Mother to deliver us a bunch of #MAGA crap, including that Trump reminded him of Reagan (why is that good), that Obamacare is crap, and that they're going to build a wall, PLUS a random recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance (?), for your enjoyment. And there were even more White House members taking the podium today, including very gross Breitbart founder Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, just another guy who said the "war on women" was fake. Luckily, the good people of the internet were not having any of their BS. Here are some of the best take-downs and roasts of today's CPAC speeches to remind you to keep resisting.
Advertising
News > Politics
News > Politics
Here are the best roasts of today's horrible lineup of CPAC speeches.
Filed by Catherine LeClair | Feb 23, 2017 @ 7:45pm 5.7K SHARES
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sources: BBC
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+