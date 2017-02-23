Advertising

On Thursday night, Mike Pence was led to the stage by Mother to deliver us a bunch of #MAGA crap, including that Trump reminded him of Reagan (why is that good), that Obamacare is crap, and that they're going to build a wall, PLUS a random recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance (?), for your enjoyment. And there were even more White House members taking the podium today, including very gross Breitbart founder Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, just another guy who said the "war on women" was fake. Luckily, the good people of the internet were not having any of their BS. Here are some of the best take-downs and roasts of today's CPAC speeches to remind you to keep resisting.

Advertising

Pence is speaking at the #CPAC2017 right now if you want to see next month's president — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 24, 2017

Presidential Line of Succession:

1. Steve Bannon

2. Random 6:30 pm Fox News segment

3. Russia

4. Trump

5. Pence — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) February 24, 2017

Behold the biggest "safe space" in the world: conservative white men who feel persecuted for backlash over their racist beliefs.#CPAC2017 — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 23, 2017

#CPAC2017 needs to hire a new meme consultant pic.twitter.com/0yusDI4QIB — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 23, 2017

Advertising

Sorry Kellyanne, I don't respect anything you say after you said that rape wouldn't happen if women were "stronger." #CPAC2017 — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) February 23, 2017

Nazi party conference in full swing #CPAC2017 — Warren Black (@WSB66) February 23, 2017

Today, @ScottWalker just vilified college campuses for protesting Milo. He's at an event that literally cancelled Milo's speech.#CPAC2017 — BadgerStew (@BadgerStew) February 23, 2017

This is confusing. A speaker at #CPAC2017 calls the alt-right "sinister" and "left-wing fascists." — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 23, 2017

Advertising

"All men are created equal" is, perhaps, the most self-evidently false statement ever uttered.#CPAC2017 — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 23, 2017

Pence at #CPAC: "Trump turned the blue wall red!"

My 13 year old: "Yeah, with the blood of immigrants."#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/tCfz7hLmxi — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 24, 2017

White nationalists are IN THE ADMINISTRATION, yet #CPAC is pretending they don't know any, and never heard of Bannon's alt-right? Come on. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 23, 2017

The annual orgy of rightwing hate, homophobia, sexism, racism, bigotry and really, really dumb 'ideas' is upon us. God help us all. #CPAC — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) February 23, 2017

Advertising

Any1 know who Bannon is referring to when he repeats "they" aren't going to give our country back wout a fight? They? Who took it? #CPAC2017 — Avatar (@lt4agreements) February 23, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.