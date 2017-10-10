Advertising

It can be surprising to hear that some celebrities support conservative causes, since Hollywood is such a bastion of godless liberal heathens. Still, at least 15 celebs supported Donald Trump during the election, even if you had to consider Scott Baio a celebrity to get that number.

And the outspoken personalities who have been branded "conservative celebs"? Those people tweet—crazily. To be fair, it's probably not that they're conservative that they're tweeting these crazy things, and people of all politics are entitled to an insane rant every once in a while.

But whatever's compelled these people to speak out on behalf of Donald Trump or the like... is also compelling them to say some truly insane stuff.

Advertising

I'll say this for Ted Nugent, though: that proud racist does not delete his tweets.

1.

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

This is the time Neil Patrick Harris had to defend a 10-year-old from the vicious transphobia of a washed up actor.

2.

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

Remember when the guy behind Deuce Bigalow tried to explain the civil rights movement to the pioneer who marched alongside Martin Luther King?

Advertising

3.

Sajak defended this legendarily bad tweet by saying "sometimes it's fun to poke a stick in a hornets' nest just to hear the buzzing."

4.

HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing! https://t.co/0IrenUh8fa — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 8, 2016

5.

Advertising

Here's the crazy tweet Baio was defending with this crazy tweet about Michelle Obama.

6.

I am so ashamed of my fellow actor Bobby DeNiro's rant against Donald Trump. What foul words he used against a presidential nominee. cont'd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

Alright, now just sit back and listen to Angelina Jolie's dad defend Donald Trump for saying he "grabs them by the pussy" and attack Robert DeNiro instead.

7.

who has worked harder then any other man I know in the past year and a half to get a good message to the American people. cont'd.. — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

8.

I don't know of too many men who haven't expressed some sort of similar sexual terms toward women, especially in their younger years. cont'd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

Advertising

9.

Donald Trump's words were not as damaging as Robert DeNiro's ugly rant. Trump's words did not hurt anyone. Can you imagine. cont'd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

10.

if any Republican said words like Robert DeNiro used - against Hilary Clinton or Barack Obama? All hell would break loose. cont'd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

11.

I am calling for all Trump supporters to express their outrage and anger against DeNiro and all of the Republican turncoats cont'd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

12.

against Trump. Let Donald Trump know we are completely behind him, and may God give him the strength to continue his calling. — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 8, 2016

Advertising

Those are seven of Voight's 12 total tweets on his timeline.

13.

Simply a classic.

14.

@mark89x if Trump wants the people's vote maby I should be his VP, brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 17, 2015

15.

Advertising

He's talking about Hurricane Irma victims.

16.

17.

dude on the right just compared @POTUS to

Pontius Pilate washing his hands of DACA ... could've just said washed hands !Sketchy ; ) pic.twitter.com/h7sC9nSa3x — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) September 6, 2017

Unexplainable.

18.

One additional common denominator of "shooters" is USA's mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 2, 2017

Advertising

Here's the rest of Kirstie Alley's conspiracy theory.

19.

The great LEO warrior Joe Arpaio is the hero the judge and our court system are the criminal villains — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) August 28, 2017

20.

Statue of baby-eater in city square in Bern, Switzerland. When we're through toppling ours, let's go get him! pic.twitter.com/EWPxijPPMF — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 23, 2017

21.

I haven't seen Democrats this angry since we gave women the vote! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 18, 2016

22.

I disregard conspiracy theories as a rule, but this #LasVegas shooter feels all wrong. He acted more like a trained assassin than a madman. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2017

Advertising

23.

Tila Tequila lost the rights to even have a Twitter due to her unabashed racism, which she tweeted over and over again.

Bonus: here's what your favorite conservative celebs tweeted in the aftermath of the 2012 election...

24.

25.

Advertising

26.

Pimps whores & welfare brats & their soulless supporters hav a president to destroy America — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) November 7, 2012

27.

2nite Gods Spirit lifted within me&joy came over me,

I will serve the Lord, my hope is in Jesus not Obama,

Gods wrath is upon US. 2Thes2:11 — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) November 7, 2012

This is what it feels like to leave your political bubble and dive straight into a pool of crazy.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.