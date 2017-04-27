The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday decided to open a new hotline for anyone who wants to report crimes committed against them by "removable criminal aliens," according to the BBC.
If you know anything about the internet, go ahead and guess why that was a terrible idea.
By criminal aliens, of course, the the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office means anyone besides a U.S. citizen who committed a crime in the U.S. That's not how Twitter took it.
Sometimes the internet is predictably delightful, and sometimes trolling actually works.
According to BuzzFeed News, officials at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement complained the phone line was quickly "tied up by hoax callers."
Their full statement, via BuzzFeed:
There are certainly more constructive ways to make one’s opinions heard than to prevent legitimate victims of crime from receiving the information and resources they seek because the lines are tied up by hoax callers.
We will adjust resources, if necessary, to ensure that the victims for whom this office and hotline is intended get the info and resources they need.
E.T., if you want to fight fear-mongering and racism, just keep phoning home.