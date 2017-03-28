Last night I dreamt that sexism was dead and I was dancing at its funeral. Then today, popular British tabloid the Daily Mail published this cover story and photo about "Brexit" that is mostly about the British Prime Minister and Scottish First Minister's legs:
"Never mind Brex-it, who won Legs-it!" reads the headline, next to a photo of British Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with their bare legs displayed. Because sure, they may presiding over policies that could impact the entire world, but THEM STEMS THO?!!! Am I right??? Bow chicka wow wowwwww!
It's sexist. It's tasteless. AND it doesn't even make sense. "Who won Legs-it?" What?? Is there a competition? What do their legs have to do with the UK withdrawing from the EU?
I'm angry AND confused. Nice work, the Daily Mail!
Apparently the article itself, a column by Sarah Vine, includes the headline "Finest weapons at their command? Those pins!" and at one point describes Sturgeon’s legs as "altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed … a direct attempt at seduction," the Guardian reports.
The story has sparked a huge backlash on Twitter, and people are not amused.
"This is why I march," wrote one woman. Another pointed out, "The @DailyMailUK sends clear message to every little girl: even if you become PM, we'll still only care about your bloody legs."
Others have been hilariously dragging the offensive cover:
A few people took matters into their own hands:
But this jab is my favorite:
Prime Minister Theresa May, who has called out the media for sexism in the past, responded to say she "doesn't mind" the sexist cover story but then she followed up with some subtle shade. "As a woman in politics throughout my whole career I have found that very often, what I wear—particularly my shoes—has been an issue that has been looked at rather closely by people," she told the Wolverhampton Express and Star, Britishly. But then she added: "but if people want to have a bit of fun about how we dress, then so be it."
Still, I have to wonder if she saw Twitter today and had a change of heart.