Watch step-by-step how Trump gets hilariously lost in his own lying about approval ratings.

Sometimes the president says something so truly baffling, you don't even know where to begin picking it apart. Thankfully, that's where Daniel Dale comes in, the Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star who recently took a Trump quote jam-packed with contradictions and calmly and carefully dissected them without losing his mind.

Here is a thread about Donald Trump getting hilariously lost in his own lying. 1/ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2017

In a Facebook live video with conservative radio host Mike Gallagher in October, Trump cited a Rasmussen poll that he said had him at a 46% approval rating—it didn't. He then proceeded to invoke Obama's approval rating when he left office, which he said was 46%—it wasn't.

This is what Trump told radio host Mike Gallagher last week: 2/ pic.twitter.com/bkarQ5SWRe — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2017

Here's the entire baffling quote, and just be thankful that it's followed by a thorough analysis by an actual journalist. I couldn't make heads or tails of this monstrosity, but then again I also couldn't even be elected dog catcher in Tennessee.