Watch step-by-step how Trump gets hilariously lost in his own lying about approval ratings.

Watch step-by-step how Trump gets hilariously lost in his own lying about approval ratings.
Mitchell Friedman
Oct 24, 2017@5:41 PM
Advertising

Sometimes the president says something so truly baffling, you don't even know where to begin picking it apart. Thankfully, that's where Daniel Dale comes in, the Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star who recently took a Trump quote jam-packed with contradictions and calmly and carefully dissected them without losing his mind.

In a Facebook live video with conservative radio host Mike Gallagher in October, Trump cited a Rasmussen poll that he said had him at a 46% approval rating—it didn't. He then proceeded to invoke Obama's approval rating when he left office, which he said was 46%—it wasn't.

President Trump with Mike at the White House

Posted by Mike Gallagher on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Here's the entire baffling quote, and just be thankful that it's followed by a thorough analysis by an actual journalist. I couldn't make heads or tails of this monstrosity, but then again I also couldn't even be elected dog catcher in Tennessee.

"Then I see polls come out. We had one come out today. Rasmussen. Forty-seven. Forty-six or 47. And you know, 47, you can't lose. That's a very high number. In fact Obama got out at 46. I guess. So he was very popular, if you call that popular. I don't know why he was popular, but I guess he was popular."

Advertising

Dale did the thinking on this one so you don't have to and it'll help your brain hurt less:

Advertising
Advertising

Thank you, Daniel Dale. May there be many more episodes in this series.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc