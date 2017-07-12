Advertising

At long last, David Letterman and his giant beard have weighed in on this Donald Trump disaster. And he's talking SOLUTIONS, people.

"I know there's trouble in this country and we need a guy who can fix that trouble," Letterman told the Associated Press in a new interview published this week. "I wish it was Trump, but it's not, so let's just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home."

OKAY YES THAT WOULD BE GREAT PLEASE AND THANK YOU.

The former host of The Late Show with David Letterman doubled down on his point that the country needs to focus on getting Donald Trump out of office, stat. "Other people have made this point: If the guy was running Dairy Queen, he'd be gone," he said. "This guy couldn't work at The Gap. So why do we have to be victimized by his fecklessness, his ignorance?"

During his 33 year stint hosting The Late Show, before he retired in 2015, Letterman had Trump on his show as a guest "multiple times," CNN reports. But despite their history, Letterman is definitely no MAGA fan, calling Donald Trump's behavior "insulting to Americans, whether you voted for him or not."

And he added: "I feel bad for people who did vote for him because he promised them things that they really needed and one wonders if he's really going to come through."

So, about that "home"....?

