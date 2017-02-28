Advertising

Tonight, as Trump gives his first joint Congressional address, many of the Democratic women representatives and delegates will be making a nod to the women's rights movement of the early 1900s, CNN reports. And they're doing that by wearing white.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

Called "Suffragette White," the stark way of dressing was originally meant to represent purity, and today it's meant as a way for the House Democratic Women's Working Group to signify that they will stand together and against rulings that negatively affect women.

Advertising

Tonight, Democratic Members will wear suffragette white to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/lh5YAIfVGW — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 28, 2017

"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century," Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of the working group, said in a statement. "And we will continue to support the advancement of all women."

I'm wearing suffragette white for Trump’s #JointSession in honor of the generations of women who marched & fought for our sacred rights. pic.twitter.com/UPKdLZly80 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 28, 2017

Advertising

When the chair of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, was asked how she felt about the act of solidarity, she said, "You know, I think this is an important time for us to be coming together...I'm hopeful that people will listen to his message tonight and that they'll be willing to come together, find the common ground, so that we can do the important work that the people expect us to do."

Advertising

And while it is absolutely important that the two parties work together, lest we desire an unhinging of the entire political process, it should not mean a compromising of progress when it comes to the progress we've made towards rights for and treatment of women, as well as all minority groups in the country. The statement included causes and organizations that the women wearing white are showing their support for, including are Planned Parenthood, affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay, paid leave, and affordable child care.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.