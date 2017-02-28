Tonight, as Trump gives his first joint Congressional address, many of the Democratic women representatives and delegates will be making a nod to the women's rights movement of the early 1900s, CNN reports. And they're doing that by wearing white.
Called "Suffragette White," the stark way of dressing was originally meant to represent purity, and today it's meant as a way for the House Democratic Women's Working Group to signify that they will stand together and against rulings that negatively affect women.
"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century," Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of the working group, said in a statement. "And we will continue to support the advancement of all women."
When the chair of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, was asked how she felt about the act of solidarity, she said, "You know, I think this is an important time for us to be coming together...I'm hopeful that people will listen to his message tonight and that they'll be willing to come together, find the common ground, so that we can do the important work that the people expect us to do."
And while it is absolutely important that the two parties work together, lest we desire an unhinging of the entire political process, it should not mean a compromising of progress when it comes to the progress we've made towards rights for and treatment of women, as well as all minority groups in the country. The statement included causes and organizations that the women wearing white are showing their support for, including are Planned Parenthood, affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay, paid leave, and affordable child care.