'Denture Donald' starts trending as everyone tries to explain why Trump slurred his words yesterday.

Most of Donald Trump's speeches are disasters–but the speech he made yesterday about Jerusalem was on another level of disastrous-ness. Towards the end, his words began to slur, inspiring many internet theories about the cause of his muddled words.

The current leading theory for Trump's slurring comes by way of Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show: That Trump wears dentures, and they were falling out.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

After cracking a few jokes about what the cause may be (for example, maybe Trump got hit by a blow dart), Noah explained his denture insight.

"We all know what’s going on here; President Trump is wearing dentures, people," Noah said on The Daily Show. "This used to happen to my grandfather all the time. His dentures would start falling out and then he wouldn't be able to finish his sentence. That's what would happen."

Noah continued to provide evidence backing his theory. "Okay, think about it. Have you ever seen Trump eat an apple, or a pear, or fruits or vegetables of any kind?" Noah said. "Think about it: fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. There's no part of his body that's real."