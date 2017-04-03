Trump's House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has been accused of colluding with Donald Trump and the White House to help cover up information about Russia's interference in the election (in short, political treason). But if true, this would not be the worst thing he's done. Because someone found Nunes' high school yearbook photo, and his haircut in 1991 was a crime against humanity.
The photo surfaced in an LA Times profile of Devin Nunes, and is being gleefully passed around Twitter. I'd say "there are no words" to describe it. But Twitter has the words.
As someone who once got a real live mullet by accident (I was 20 and lived in Montreal where people can pull off mullets because they're French, but not me), I just want to say: this guy deserves all of the ridicule. Never change, Twitter.