Trump's House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has been accused of colluding with Donald Trump and the White House to help cover up information about Russia's interference in the election (in short, political treason). But if true, this would not be the worst thing he's done. Because someone found Nunes' high school yearbook photo, and his haircut in 1991 was a crime against humanity.

Devin Nunes, class of '91



"Business in the front, treason in the back." pic.twitter.com/8cG83y1Gcz — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2017

The photo surfaced in an LA Times profile of Devin Nunes, and is being gleefully passed around Twitter. I'd say "there are no words" to describe it. But Twitter has the words.

Devin Nunes's high school haircut was absolutely glorioushttps://t.co/YN6guXerOJ pic.twitter.com/OjD4KWC2Wm — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 3, 2017

Before today... had no idea Devin Nunes was in the Hooters. pic.twitter.com/MMqhBI6gZ8 — Brendan Smith (@blacksab67) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes must resign now, but only because of thishttps://t.co/gJCR45RVkP — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes was the guy in high school who worked weekends so he could buy a Pontiac Firebird, but still couldn't get a girl to fuck him. pic.twitter.com/Bo7mKkwTrr — Desi (@DesiJed) April 3, 2017

tfw you're head-to-toe Chess King on picture day. pic.twitter.com/ShfgVJ5YTk — Desi (@DesiJed) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes lost his virginity to a microwaved grapefruit while More Than Words played. pic.twitter.com/tMI9ZNN9xR — Desi (@DesiJed) April 3, 2017

Too Lost for the Lost Boys — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes is proof you can't trust men with mullets pic.twitter.com/l6B1TaxCFT — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 3, 2017

I would be willing to be there's a pair of Z Cavaricci's completing the ensemble. — Mr. Grieves (@ExhibitCE399) April 3, 2017

@BraddJaffy Voted most likely to cover up WH scandal (Tried to) — Otis Lift (@OtisLift) April 3, 2017

Most likely to turn his own head into a bong — Chairman Moët (@ChairmanMoet) April 3, 2017

As someone who once got a real live mullet by accident (I was 20 and lived in Montreal where people can pull off mullets because they're French, but not me), I just want to say: this guy deserves all of the ridicule. Never change, Twitter.

