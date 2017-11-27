Dictionary.com trolled Ivanka Trump so hard with its 'Word of the Year.'

Merriam-Webster has firmly cemented itself as the Woke Dictionary in recent years. The online dictionary seizes every possible opportunity to troll the Trump family, whether it's a comment on a typo Donald Trump made or just a general comment on his stupidity.

But after a year of being the runner-up to Merriam-Webster, Dictionary.com is finally getting in on the fun. Dictionary.com just announced its Word of the Year for 2017, and it's...complicit.

If you need a refresher, the word complicit rose to popularity (and Dictionary.com searches) in March 2017, thanks to a Saturday Night Live sketch. Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka Trump promoting a new perfume called "Complicit."

As defined by Dictionary.com, complicit means "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing." But, as Ivanka Trump revealed a few weeks after the viral SNL sketch aired, she didn't even know what the word meant. (And Merriam-Webster promptly shared its definition of the phrase.)