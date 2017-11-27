Dictionary.com trolled Ivanka Trump so hard with its 'Word of the Year.'

Merriam-Webster has firmly cemented itself as the Woke Dictionary in recent years. The online dictionary seizes every possible opportunity to troll the Trump family, whether it's a comment on a typo Donald Trump made or just a general comment on his stupidity.
But after a year of being the runner-up to Merriam-Webster, Dictionary.com is finally getting in on the fun. Dictionary.com just announced its Word of the Year for 2017, and it's...complicit.
If you need a refresher, the word complicit rose to popularity (and Dictionary.com searches) in March 2017, thanks to a Saturday Night Live sketch. Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka Trump promoting a new perfume called "Complicit."
As defined by Dictionary.com, complicit means "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing." But, as Ivanka Trump revealed a few weeks after the viral SNL sketch aired, she didn't even know what the word meant. (And Merriam-Webster promptly shared its definition of the phrase.)
In a blog post on Dictionary.com, the online dictionary described the logic behind its 2017 Word of the Year, explaining the times searches for complicit surged on its website, and pointing out times when complicity reigned in 2017. For example, the post points out how the powerful men who were accused of sexual assault could not have kept the secret without complicit associates.
“Lookups for the word complicit increased by nearly 300 percent in searches in 2017 as compared to 2016,” Dictionary.com's CEO Liz McMillan said in a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly. “We continue to see a direct correlation between trending word lookups and current events, and we find it encouraging that our users are dedicated to understanding the language and words that pop up in the biggest news stories of the year.”
Dictionary.com has been tweeting and retweeting about the Word of the Year all morning–the team is clearly excited about its choice.
We can't wait to see what Merriam-Webster comes up with for its Word of the Year.