Don Cheadle accused Donald Trump of using the N-word during an impassioned rant against the president on Twitter over the weekend. In any other modern presidency, this would be front-page national news. For the Trump administration, this is just Monday.
Cheadle tweeted that a close friend disclosed to him that Trump allegedly dropped the offensive racial slur while golfing with her father.
Not long after Don Cheadle sent the tweets, Trump fans started refuting the claim. They demanded Cheadle provide proof of the interaction, and while the Ocean's Eleven actor obviously couldn't conjure up video or audio evidence, he did supply this excellent clap back.
Cheadle went on to say that Donald Trump never truly tried to hide his blatant racism, but many choose to turn a blind eye toward it.
Don Cheadle also defended his friend and her father, explaining that the two didn't come forth with the information initially because they were in such disbelief. He also clarified that the father and daughter have some level of fame, and in order to protect themselves from ridicule, they decided not to go public. However, Cheadle did allude to them regretting the decision to stay mum as Trump rose to power.
Don Cheadle is not the first person to accuse Donald Trump of using the N-word (and he is definitely not the first to accuse Trump of other racist acts). Multiple former cast and crew members of The Apprentice have alleged that there is video footage of Donald Trump saying the N-word, as Vanity Fair reports, but producer Mark Burnett refuses to release the tapes.
Donald Trump has yet to comment on this story, but we will be keeping a close eye on his Twitter.