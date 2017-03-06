Advertising

Don Cheadle accused Donald Trump of using the N-word during an impassioned rant against the president on Twitter over the weekend. In any other modern presidency, this would be front-page national news. For the Trump administration, this is just Monday.

Cheadle tweeted that a close friend disclosed to him that Trump allegedly dropped the offensive racial slur while golfing with her father.

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger..." Did it for me ... https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

No. Just my friend's father. They were in a 4ball together. The Donald thought they were all "like minded." Mistook their shock for disgust https://t.co/WKp2kRzS5w — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Advertising

He went on to clarify, "No, no, it's great!" and some more stuff before they just teed off in silence. https://t.co/WKp2kRzS5w — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

He wasn't the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine... https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Not long after Don Cheadle sent the tweets, Trump fans started refuting the claim. They demanded Cheadle provide proof of the interaction, and while the Ocean's Eleven actor obviously couldn't conjure up video or audio evidence, he did supply this excellent clap back.

Her father wasn't wearing a wire. But look up the 2M or so articles about Drumpf and racism if you need a primer. Start with his own book. https://t.co/nUhcQNqK1n — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Advertising

Cheadle went on to say that Donald Trump never truly tried to hide his blatant racism, but many choose to turn a blind eye toward it.

Many already know this to be in his nature. It's not hidden. And those who can't see it, might never. The story would have changed little. https://t.co/MoVVaTIwgb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

Don Cheadle also defended his friend and her father, explaining that the two didn't come forth with the information initially because they were in such disbelief. He also clarified that the father and daughter have some level of fame, and in order to protect themselves from ridicule, they decided not to go public. However, Cheadle did allude to them regretting the decision to stay mum as Trump rose to power.

Advertising

1) Have you never been in a stuaition where language like this was used to describe a person of color, woman, gay person, Jewish person, https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

2) LGBTQ person, Muslim, anybody, and just "kept to yourself?" We've ALL probably done something like this and then repeated it later to https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

3) someone we know/trust/love, and sometimes with regret and shame that we didn't speak up at the time. Same thing here. A father repeating https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

4) it to his daughter with both disbelief of hearin the words and regret that he stayed quiet and minded his own business. Like that. https://t.co/pSfijOtteC — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Advertising

Don Cheadle is not the first person to accuse Donald Trump of using the N-word (and he is definitely not the first to accuse Trump of other racist acts). Multiple former cast and crew members of The Apprentice have alleged that there is video footage of Donald Trump saying the N-word, as Vanity Fair reports, but producer Mark Burnett refuses to release the tapes.

Donald Trump has yet to comment on this story, but we will be keeping a close eye on his Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.