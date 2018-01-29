Don Jr. immediately tweeted his response to Hillary reading 'Fire and Fury' at the Grammy's.

The biggest moment coming out of Sunday night at the Grammys: Hillary Clinton, in a James Corden sketch, reading from Michael Wolff's Trump tell-all, Fire and Fury.
As celebrities like John Legend, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg read passages from the bonkers behind-the-scenes look at the White House, the sketch saved Clinton for last.
"He had a long time fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's," read Clinton. "No one knew he was coming, and the food was safely premade."
And if Corden was hoping Donald Trump would clapback and up the prestige of his hosting gig (like Jimmy Kimmel before him), well, he's already gotten the next best thing.
Don Jr. tweeted immediately.
"Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," wrote Jr, simultaneously hating on Wolff's book — which alleges that the president's eldest son has an "infantile relationship with his father — and Clinton.
He wasn't the only Trump official to take a strong stand against the comedy bit:
Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also slammed the "trash," saying she loves the Grammys but doesn't need "the politics thrown in it."
Congratulations to the winner of the defense-of-Trump tweet awards... James Corden. Stay tuned to see if he gets the biggest prize of the day. President Trump still hasn't tweeted.