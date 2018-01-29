Don Jr. immediately tweeted his response to Hillary reading 'Fire and Fury' at the Grammy's.

The biggest moment coming out of Sunday night at the Grammys: Hillary Clinton, in a James Corden sketch, reading from Michael Wolff's Trump tell-all, Fire and Fury.

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

As celebrities like John Legend, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg read passages from the bonkers behind-the-scenes look at the White House, the sketch saved Clinton for last.

"He had a long time fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's," read Clinton. "No one knew he was coming, and the food was safely premade."

And if Corden was hoping Donald Trump would clapback and up the prestige of his hosting gig (like Jimmy Kimmel before him), well, he's already gotten the next best thing.

Don Jr. tweeted immediately.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

"Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," wrote Jr, simultaneously hating on Wolff's book — which alleges that the president's eldest son has an "infantile relationship with his father — and Clinton.