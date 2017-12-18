Don Jr. shares world's weirdest birthday cake to mock Obama. It backfired gloriously.

Don Jr. celebrates his 40th birthday at the end of the month but apparently he's one of those "it's my birthday month!!!!" people (we already know he loves attention). Because last night he posted an Instagram photo of him beside his close personal pal, Senator Ted Cruz, showing off a "birthday cake" that his friends gave him with "Obama's" face on it. As a "joke."
Three things:
1) Wow. Don Jr. has friends? Congrats.
2) AN OBAMA COOKIE IS THIS EVEN F**KING REAL?! It's 2017. Of course this is real.
3) Umm... has Don Jr. ever had cake? Does he know what it is?
In case you don't have the energy to scroll through, because these are exhausting times, there's more:
In the caption, Junior writes:
With friends like these... some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake? I figured it was so good that I would have to share it with Ted. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸😂 #tx#texas #birthday #tedcruz #obama #cake
It's unclear what about this cookie led Don Jr. to think it's a cake (as a child, maybe his parents just gave him a pile of money each year in place of a birthday cake). But many pointed out his gaff in the comments.
And over on Twitter, people are having a field day mocking Don Jr. for his family's inability to, ummm, move on?
This person accurately summed up all the problems with this "Obama" "cake" "joke."
ALSO: not only does is this "cake" not actually a cake, but others have noted that the image of "Obama" looks absolutely nothing like Obama.
Life comes at you fast, Don Jr. Also, you should try birthday cake. It's good.