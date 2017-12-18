Don Jr. shares world's weirdest birthday cake to mock Obama. It backfired gloriously.

Don Jr. celebrates his 40th birthday at the end of the month but apparently he's one of those "it's my birthday month!!!!" people (we already know he loves attention). Because last night he posted an Instagram photo of him beside his close personal pal, Senator Ted Cruz, showing off a "birthday cake" that his friends gave him with "Obama's" face on it. As a "joke."

Three things:

1) Wow. Don Jr. has friends? Congrats.

2) AN OBAMA COOKIE IS THIS EVEN F**KING REAL?! It's 2017. Of course this is real.

3) Umm... has Don Jr. ever had cake? Does he know what it is?

In case you don't have the energy to scroll through, because these are exhausting times, there's more: