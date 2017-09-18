Advertising

If you've been keeping up with Donald Trump's latest Twitter meltdowns, you may be aware that he is demanding an apology from ESPN after anchor Jamele Hill called him a white supremacist in a tweet earlier this month.

TMZ Sports caught up with CNN anchor Don Lemon and asked him whether he thought ESPN needed to apologize. His response? Trump needs to apologize first.

Lemon said: "I think when the president worked for NBC at The Apprentice and he said that Barack Obama was not born here and he called Barack Obama racist, when he apologizes for that than maybe ESPN should apologize."

Advertising

Hill tweeted that the president was "a white supremacist who surrounds himself with other white supremacists."

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The tweet led to Trump demanding an apology and to the White House asking the network to fire Hill.

As Lemon pointed out, Trump was a big proponent of the "birther" movement, which made false accusations that former president Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States and therefore wasn't eligible to be president. Trump still hasn't apologized.

Advertising

We're waiting, Mr. President.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.