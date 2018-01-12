CNN’s Don Lemon removed a Trump defender last night and declared 'the president is racist.'

Don Lemon took no prisoners while addressing the president's recent "sh*thole" comments on CNN Tonight.

Earlier in the day, President Trump referred to immigrants from Haiti and African countries as coming from "sh*thole countries," a comment that ignited a fiery opening monologue from Lemon.

Lemon kicked off the episode with one simple sentence: "The president of the United States is racist":

Facts courtesy of Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/7VA9IYDO6p — deray (@deray) January 12, 2018

He then went on to address Trump supporters, who he calls "just as bad if not worse" than the President himself.

"You know what you can go do?" Lemon asked Trump's fanbase.

He paused for a long moment.

"I can’t say that...But you can go read a book, a history book. Because you might learn that some of the people from those sh*thole countries were slaves who were brought here by force to help build this country, and then start your learning process from there."

He also asked Trump supporters: "What does it say about you that no matter what ― no matter what ― you continue to make excuses for this man, for his vile behavior?"