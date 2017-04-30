Advertising

Saturday, on his 100th day in office, Trump did an interview on CBS with John Dickerson of Face The Nation, before flying to Harrisburg, PA for a rally. And maybe Trump was overtired, or maybe he was stressed because of his big, apparently record breaking rally, but boy did he get salty with interviewer John Dickerson.

At one point in the interview, Trump brings up the "fake news" media: "You know, it's very funny when the fake media goes out, you know, which we call the mainstream media which sometimes, I must say, is you."

Advertising

Dickerson asks him, "You mean me personally or?" After all, Trump must have agreed to this interview. Why would he do it, if he felt it was an untrustworthy news source or interviewer? Trump continues:

"Well, your show. I love your show. I call it Deface the Nation. But, you know, your show is sometimes not exactly correct."

Wow, what a clever burn! Give Dickerson some ice, as they say!

You just know that somewhere @jdickerson is writing the pitch for "Deface The Nation." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 30, 2017

Advertising

Trump thinks the media is dishonest, but just in case you didn't get it, it's brought up again later in the interview:

"What do you know now on day 100 that you wish you knew on day one of the presidency?" Dickerson asks.

"Well, one of the things that I've learned is how dishonest the media is, really," says Trump. But my favorite part of the interview? Probably when Trump is asked about the one thing he knows at day 100 that he wishes he knew at day one (a classic way to ask someone if they have regrets without saying it). Here's his response:

Advertising

"Well, I think things generally tend to go a little bit slower than you'd like them to go."

Dude needs to sit back and enjoy the ride, you feel?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.