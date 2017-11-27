Donald Trump said that might not even be him on the 'Access Hollywood' tape. (It is.)

On Saturday, the New York Times ran a piece that wasn't the Nazi profile. This one was about Donald Trump's decision to endorse Alabama's favorite alleged child molester, Roy Moore, for the U.S. Senate.

Like Moore, Trump has also been accused by many women of sexual assault, all of which he staunchly denies. Oh, and speaking of denial, this year, Trump reportedly implied to a senator and later an advisor that the infamous Access Hollywood tape (you know the one—the charming "grab 'em by the pussy" comments caught on live mic) wasn't actually authentic.

The Times wrote,