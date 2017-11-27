Donald Trump said that might not even be him on the 'Access Hollywood' tape. (It is.)

On Saturday, the New York Times ran a piece that wasn't the Nazi profile. This one was about Donald Trump's decision to endorse Alabama's favorite alleged child molester, Roy Moore, for the U.S. Senate.
Like Moore, Trump has also been accused by many women of sexual assault, all of which he staunchly denies. Oh, and speaking of denial, this year, Trump reportedly implied to a senator and later an advisor that the infamous Access Hollywood tape (you know the one—the charming "grab 'em by the pussy" comments caught on live mic) wasn't actually authentic.
The Times wrote,
But something deeper has been consuming Mr. Trump. He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently. (In the hours after it was revealed in October 2016, Mr. Trump acknowledged that the voice was his, and he apologized.)
So now Trump is trying to sell people on the idea that the tape, which he already addressed and admitted was totally real, is suddenly maybe fake. Sources confirmed to ABC News that Trump has "privately questioned the authenticity" of the tape. Well, no need to question it—it's Trump all right, and no amount of denial or backpedaling is ever going to change that.