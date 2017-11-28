Donald Trump suggested the 'Access Hollywood' tape might not be real. 'Access Hollywood' responded.

During Monday's episode of Access Hollywood, host Natalie Morales brought up the recent reports that Donald Trump has suggested to at least two people that the tape of him saying he liked to "grab" women "by the pussy" might not be real.

Just in case he really believes this, Morales told the viewers, “We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape. Let us make this perfectly clear — the tape is very real. Remember his excuse at the time was 'locker-room talk.' He said every one of those words."

TRUMP: The "Access Hollywood" tape might be fake



ACCESS HOLLYWOOD: What you talkin' 'bout Willis? pic.twitter.com/EOFtO26czr — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 28, 2017

Donald Trump reportedly told an aide and a senator earlier this year that the tape might not be authentic, which is odd, because he already addressed it and even (almost) apologized for it.

Arianne Zucker, the woman who had greeted Trump and Access Hollywood host Billy Bush when they got off the bus (as Trump was still being recorded) told CNN's Anderson Cooper “I don’t know how else that could be fake unless someone’s planting words in your mouth. How do you apologize for something and renege on it? It’s puzzling to me.”