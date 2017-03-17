Advertising

President Donald Trump's photo ops with foreign leaders have been almost as uncomfortable as his photos with his daughter Ivanka.

The Prime Minister of Japan rolled his eyes and the Prime Minister of Canada took a second to stare at his hand, knowing where it had been.

But it's Trump's meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, that wins the awards for Most Cringeworthy and Most Devastating Insight Into Donald Trump's Immense Immaturity.

Trump, ever the adult man, froze Angela Merkel out and denied her a handshake, grinning and ignoring her.

Merkel asks Trump: “Do you want to have a handshake?”

The U.S. president did not respond.https://t.co/dgLHkN1H7o pic.twitter.com/ChonvrLITV — POLITICO (@politico) March 17, 2017

Really.

The.



Looks.



On.



Their.



Faces.



Merkel: “Do you want to have a handshake?”



Trump: [crickets. scene.] pic.twitter.com/LLFxuyGDY0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 17, 2017

Trump and Merkel are already at odds, in light of Trump's comments about NATO, the European Union, and refugees.

Oh, and we know he just doesn't know how to treat women in general.

"WE CAN'T ELECT A WOMAN, MALE LEADERS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES WON'T RESPECT HER"



*Trump refuses to look at Merkel* — Gabe Ortíz 🏳️‍🌈 (@TUSK81) March 17, 2017

Dear Angela Merkel,

I apologize profusely on behalf of my country for everything that happens today.

Again, sorry Girl. — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 17, 2017

President Trump meeting Chancellor Merkel "is like Mother Theresa meeting Bart Simpson," Karl-Theodor Zu Guttenberg tells @BloombergTV. — David Gura (@davidgura) March 17, 2017

People feel for Merkel.

i feel sick. such a horrid man, sulky child face. he has no idea at all. Poor Merkel, gonna be an awful stay for her — nicole (@nicoleb1969) March 17, 2017

Trump's refusal to look Angela Merkel in the eye or to shake her hand belies his abject disrespect for all women. Today we are all Angela. pic.twitter.com/0vlXIBuSFP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 17, 2017

I can't imagine a higher honor than being refused a handshake from Donald Trump. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 17, 2017

I think a lot of women will find Trump refusing to even look at Merkel during that presser pretty familiar — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 17, 2017

hey everyone i just went to the good timeline for a photo of angela merkel's visit to the white house pic.twitter.com/IEXSPqA2iu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 17, 2017

Angela Merkel can sideye with the best of em! — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) March 17, 2017

BREAKING: Exclusive look at Angela Merkel's mind while Trump was being a jackass pic.twitter.com/2v1E2mqOfu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 17, 2017

Not sure Trump could do much to top Angela Merkel's most interesting interaction with a US president pic.twitter.com/3TEETBXfdA — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) March 17, 2017

And mostly feel for the America's role as the leader of the free world.

With her support for int'l democratic values, Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world. Donald Trump is the leader of the fee world. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) March 17, 2017

Angela Merkel, the West's last, best hope. A GERMAN, folks. Think about that pic.twitter.com/mX0aUUkzmC — HenryR (@taipan48) March 17, 2017

When you're now the leader of the free world because America is no longer committed to liberal democracy and moral leadership. #Merkel pic.twitter.com/i0Yo7hgul4 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 17, 2017

99% certain Trump's enraged here because Merkel wanted to do actual work during their meeting instead of flattering him like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/yaJ1KXYV0Q — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) March 17, 2017

"Help us, Angela Merkel, you're our only hope!" - The West

