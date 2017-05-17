Advertising

Hard to imagine President Donald Trump could do anything horrific enough to alienate Ann Coulter, his ride-or-die defender and #1 fan. But it looks like Trump has burned another bridge. Because the conservative pundit just did an interview with far-right website Daily Caller where she called the president "grotesque" and said she fears "the Trump-haters were right."

Welcome to the weird day in history where you agree with Ann Coulter.

That's right, the same Ann Coulter who wrote an entire book called In Trump We Trust and once claimed to worship him like the "people of North Korea worship their Dear Leader—blind loyalty" (that's CREEPY, Ann) has had a change-of-heart.

Advertising

When asked if she still "trusts" Trump, Coulter responded:

Uhhhh. I'm not very happy with what has happened so far. I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn't North Korea, and if he doesn't keep his promises, I'm out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues.

Ann Coulter is especially incensed over Trump's failure to "build the wall." But said she still thinks he might turn things around. "My fingers are still crossed," she said. "It’s not like I’m out yet, but boy, things don’t look good."

Advertising

She, of course, blamed Congress, who she calls "swine," for not letting Trump get anything passed. And despite him disappointing her so far, she said she has "no regrets" about voting for him and added: "I don’t apologize for supporting Trump."

Over on Twitter, people are celebrating the demise of this friendship, while also dragging Coulter for her hypocrisy.

Ann Coulter Calls 'Grotesque' Trump A Disappointing "nightmare", says Trump haters were right. (Yeah. We know.) https://t.co/pAORNb8mKD — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 16, 2017

Ann Coulter calling Donald Trump 'grotesque' pic.twitter.com/RBqkQ1u21P — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 16, 2017

Advertising

Well when you've lost Ann Coulter, you've lost the insane white supremacist reactionary anti-American neo-Nazis at the bake sale. https://t.co/izaXeZhGUU — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 16, 2017

Has @AnnCoulter deleted “In Trump We Trust“ yet? — Kilgore Trout (@Mister_Trout) May 17, 2017

And several people pointed out Coulter's sudden distaste for Trump does not redeem her. Especially given her reasoning.

She named Sessions as someone she "might consider supporting in the future" so don't worry, she's still terrible. — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 17, 2017

Advertising

Yeah she's reliable like that.



The fleas are jumping off the rats jumping off the Titanic. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 17, 2017

Well, she's calling him a "disaster" because he hasn't fulfilled his promises to kick out all the brown people and build the wall. — Stanthemanchan (@stanthemanchan) May 16, 2017

Ann Coulter also said of the current political situation "it's a nightmare" and said she thinks "all of the Trump true believers are petrified."

At least that's one feeling uniting Americans right now.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.