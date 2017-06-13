Advertising

President Donald Trump started off Tuesday morning with a series of tweets, some of them having to do with—surprise!— the so-called "Fake News Media." He accused the Fake News Media of being "wrong" and "dirty," and using "phony sources to meet their agenda of hate." He ended the tweet with "Sad!" because he's Donald Trump.

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

He tweeted about a few other things, namely that the 9th Circuit Court shot down his travel ban and that A.G. Lynch gave Hillary Clinton a "free pass." Then he returned to the media, tweeting that Fake News is at an all-time high, although it's not clear what barometer he's using to reach that statistic. In this tweet, he also wants to know why the Fake News hasn't apologized to him for "all of the incorrect stories." He even used three question marks (possibly to take the place of "Sad!").

Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Donald Trump may want an apology for "fake news" but Twitter also wants an apology—from Trump for all the horrible things he's done and said.

Like the time he said Ted Cruz's father was involved in the assassination of JFK.

Where is your apology to Ted Cruz for saying his father was connected to the assassination of JFK? — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 13, 2017

Or for criticizing a Gold Star family.

Where is your apology to Khizr Khan, his son, and Muslims on the whole? — Out The Window (@frreigns) June 13, 2017

Or the whole Obama/birtherism movement.

Where is your apology to Barack Obama for claiming his birth certificate was fake? — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 13, 2017

Where was your apology to President Obama for orchestrating such a vile, racist, FAKE birther conspiracy? Disgraceful. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) June 13, 2017

#Trump claimed Obama was born in Kenya and he complains about fake news. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 13, 2017

Or when he claimed Muslims in New Jersey celebrated 9/11.

Where is your apology to Muslims in New Jersey for claiming they celebrated on 9–11? — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 13, 2017

Or when he made fun of John McCain for getting captured.

Where is your apology to John McCain for saying he is not a war hero? — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 13, 2017

Or mocked a disabled reporter.

Have you apologized for this? pic.twitter.com/umLoSxutoo — nasty nurse Jackie (@jsiskoski) June 13, 2017

Or when he spent $85,000 on ads in 1989 calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five.

Let's not forget the Central Park Five. Still owes those guys a YUGE apology. — Eric Doberstein (@DobieWanKenobi) June 13, 2017

Or for all the contractors he never paid.

Where is your apology to all of the contractors and lawyers you still haven't paid? — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) June 13, 2017

And that was all before he became president. How about an apology for the stuff he's done since?

Where is your apology for trying to ban muslims, taking billions away from healthcare, destroying the environment, and betraying the USA? — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 13, 2017

Apologize for wasting taxpayers' money on personal trips to FL. — Trumplethinskin (@Trumpsucksmore) June 13, 2017

Where is your apology to Obama for falsely accusing him of wire tapping your Russian New York tower?? — Cathy (@mygirlgarnet) June 13, 2017

Where is your apology to the American people for stealing our election, violating our Constitution, & attacking our democratic institutions? — Resist Trumpism (@TrumpsBane) June 13, 2017

When you apologize for lying, conning & deceiving the people who voted for you....I'll wait. #factsmatter #TruthHurts — Sherri (@sjellis_0220) June 13, 2017

Where is your apology to all the Americans you lied to repeatedly over the last six months? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) June 13, 2017

Where is your apology to us for accepting an office you clearly are unfit for? — wellturned (@wellturned) June 13, 2017

Where's your apology to the American people for having zero integrity? — Kendra Bean (@kendrajbean) June 13, 2017

Where is your apology to America for being so horrible? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 13, 2017

You should apologize. To America and the world. — Jady (@JadyJacobson) June 13, 2017

How can a man who's never apologized in his life be asking for an apology? SMDH.

We've officially stepped through the looking glass - Man who has never apologized for anything in his life is Whining about wanting apology. — Dana Smith (@Brady5thOrBust) June 13, 2017

