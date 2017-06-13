President Donald Trump started off Tuesday morning with a series of tweets, some of them having to do with—surprise!— the so-called "Fake News Media." He accused the Fake News Media of being "wrong" and "dirty," and using "phony sources to meet their agenda of hate." He ended the tweet with "Sad!" because he's Donald Trump.
He tweeted about a few other things, namely that the 9th Circuit Court shot down his travel ban and that A.G. Lynch gave Hillary Clinton a "free pass." Then he returned to the media, tweeting that Fake News is at an all-time high, although it's not clear what barometer he's using to reach that statistic. In this tweet, he also wants to know why the Fake News hasn't apologized to him for "all of the incorrect stories." He even used three question marks (possibly to take the place of "Sad!").
Donald Trump may want an apology for "fake news" but Twitter also wants an apology—from Trump for all the horrible things he's done and said.
Like the time he said Ted Cruz's father was involved in the assassination of JFK.
Or for criticizing a Gold Star family.
Or the whole Obama/birtherism movement.
Or when he claimed Muslims in New Jersey celebrated 9/11.
Or when he made fun of John McCain for getting captured.
Or mocked a disabled reporter.
Or when he spent $85,000 on ads in 1989 calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five.
Or for all the contractors he never paid.
And that was all before he became president. How about an apology for the stuff he's done since?
How can a man who's never apologized in his life be asking for an apology? SMDH.