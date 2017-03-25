Advertising

As we learned yesterday, the Trumpcare bill is dead. And for a guy who authored a book called The Art Of The Deal, the irony is impossible to ignore.

Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully or write poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That's how I get my kicks. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2014

Since the news that the Republicans failed to push their bill through, the internet has been having a grand old time rewriting Trump's 1987 classic to reflect his apparent deal making tactics, as seen thus far during his presidency. Here are some of the funniest we've seen so far:

The Art of the Deal

1. Don’t learn abt the deal

2. Take someone else’s deal

3. Let 3rd party offer worse deal

4. Beg

5. Give up on the deal — seth (@spllck) March 24, 2017

wow bad news for the president pic.twitter.com/HFsE5FDPst — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 24, 2017

"Don't be afraid to walk away. Make crazy claims you can't back up. Blame everyone else. Whine. Sit in a big truck." -- The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

And that's the art of the deal, folks. — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 24, 2017

The Art Of The Deal pic.twitter.com/vAuNUQz35B — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 24, 2017

"Do stuff you don't understand. Throw your friends under the bus. Be embarrassed. Sit in a truck. Play golf. Lose." - The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

#TrumpcareFail

New course now available at Trump U!

The Art of the Deal

Step 1. Bargain

2. Fail

3. Give up

4. Blame others

5. Go golfing — Taylor Wright (@tw429) March 24, 2017

“The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it."



-Donald J. Trump, The Art of the Deal — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 24, 2017

I guess I missed the chapter in "The Art of the Deal" about getting rejected by the Freedom Caucus. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) March 23, 2017

The Art of the Deal:

1. Hastily propose badly written deal

2. Nobody likes it

3. Postpone the deal — Eli Grober (@eligrober) March 23, 2017

Trump lost 10 votes from Republicans after he tried to bully them into voting for health care bill. Not quite the art of the deal. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 22, 2017

"Make promises you can't keep. Celebrate prematurely. Claim you actually won and give no explanation of what you mean." -The Art of the Deal https://t.co/muV1peoDHp — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 25, 2017

"Strut around. Go way out on shaky limbs. Fail. Blame others. Eat shit publicly. Mope. Sit in truck and honk horn." - The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

"Make empty threats. Ignore everyone. Hire incompetent people to do important jobs. Blow it all off and go golfing." - The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

