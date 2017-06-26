Advertising

It's Monday morning, so President Trump is back at work, tweeting up a storm. What is it this time? Well, folks, we've got a little bit of everything in this one.

First, Trump started off by calling the Democrats OBSTRUCTIONISTS. (It has to be all caps. Every time.)

He then immediately zeroed his focus in on President Obama, blaming him for not doing anything about Russian meddling in the election.

Ah, yes. It wouldn't be a Donald Trump Twitter rant without at least one mention of "Crooked Hillary."

He then repeated that this is all President Obama's fault.

And then he demanded an apology.

We think that by "T people" he means "Trump people," but can one ever really know for sure?

ANYWAY. This, folks, is truly amazing. After taking a break to rant about Obama and Russia, Donald Trump managed to circle back and tie everything into his first tweet about the Democrats being obstructionists.

Everything comes full circle. Even a tweetstorm from a sitting U.S. president.

