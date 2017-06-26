Advertising

It's Monday morning, so President Trump is back at work, tweeting up a storm. What is it this time? Well, folks, we've got a little bit of everything in this one.

First, Trump started off by calling the Democrats OBSTRUCTIONISTS. (It has to be all caps. Every time.)

The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

He then immediately zeroed his focus in on President Obama, blaming him for not doing anything about Russian meddling in the election.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

...and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Ah, yes. It wouldn't be a Donald Trump Twitter rant without at least one mention of "Crooked Hillary."

He then repeated that this is all President Obama's fault.

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

And then he demanded an apology.

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

We think that by "T people" he means "Trump people," but can one ever really know for sure?

ANYWAY. This, folks, is truly amazing. After taking a break to rant about Obama and Russia, Donald Trump managed to circle back and tie everything into his first tweet about the Democrats being obstructionists.

Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Everything comes full circle. Even a tweetstorm from a sitting U.S. president.

