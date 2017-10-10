Advertising

This morning President Donald Trump had himself an epic tweetstorm. His tiny fingers must be so tired!

Among his tweets was this one, where Trump writes, "The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with."

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn), the man with whom Trump has been feuding with on Twitter, now has his official Trump Nickname™: "Liddle.'" It's a weird one, though—is it supposed to be "Little"? Or does he mean "Lil'"? What is "Liddle"?

Trump is SO MAD at Corker for a tweet Corker sent earlier this week, in response to Trump's initial tweets about him, calling the White House a day care center, and implying that Trump was the child being cared for. Probably not too far from the truth.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

A little backstory:

According to Trump's tweets, which are of course VERY RELIABLE, Corker "begged" for, but didn't receive, Trump's endorsement for his re-election. He dropped out of the race, supposedly because he didn't think he'd win without Trump's endorsement, which is odd, given that Luther Strange (whose Trump Nickname™ was "Big") had Trump's endorsement bigly and he still lost the race for Alabama senator. Trump also goes on to say that that Corker is "largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal, wanted but was denied the position of Secretary of State, and is basically gutless. Reminder: these men are both Republicans; they are supposed to be on the same side.

Anyhow, Twitter had some stuff to say about Trump's latest Corker tweet.

Mr IQ Genius, it's "Little" not "Liddle". — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 10, 2017

Why is it that you find it necessary to attack those in Senate whose votes are of the Utmost importance to you? Do you not realize that Humans don't respond positively to insults and personal attacks? Do you really think you can insult Corker into cooperating with you? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 10, 2017

Personally, it's quite entertaining to watch two scumbag Republicans duke it out and destroy each other on social media.🍿 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 10, 2017

"that's what I am dealing with!"



what *WE* are dealing with: "They had these beautiful soft towels"#Mariapic.twitter.com/7wZBoM22Md — DCResisterBee🐝 (@DC_Resister_Bee) October 10, 2017

Grow. Up. Be an adult. Respect the office of president. — David Heyman (@dcborn61) October 10, 2017

Maybe you should be "dealing with" Puerto Rico and North Korea instead of attacking a senator within your own party — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) October 10, 2017

You are alienating everybody in your midst and that puts USA in harms way. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 10, 2017

Actually, it sounds like you are dealing with attacking American citizens, slandering your own party, & still going on about the NFL. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) October 10, 2017

Somehow I don't think Trump will be taking any advice from Twitter (or from anywhere at all). But he should work on his nicknaming skills because, come on, "Liddle"?

