This morning President Donald Trump had himself an epic tweetstorm. His tiny fingers must be so tired!
Among his tweets was this one, where Trump writes, "The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with."
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn), the man with whom Trump has been feuding with on Twitter, now has his official Trump Nickname™: "Liddle.'" It's a weird one, though—is it supposed to be "Little"? Or does he mean "Lil'"? What is "Liddle"?
Trump is SO MAD at Corker for a tweet Corker sent earlier this week, in response to Trump's initial tweets about him, calling the White House a day care center, and implying that Trump was the child being cared for. Probably not too far from the truth.
A little backstory:
According to Trump's tweets, which are of course VERY RELIABLE, Corker "begged" for, but didn't receive, Trump's endorsement for his re-election. He dropped out of the race, supposedly because he didn't think he'd win without Trump's endorsement, which is odd, given that Luther Strange (whose Trump Nickname™ was "Big") had Trump's endorsement bigly and he still lost the race for Alabama senator. Trump also goes on to say that that Corker is "largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal, wanted but was denied the position of Secretary of State, and is basically gutless. Reminder: these men are both Republicans; they are supposed to be on the same side.
Anyhow, Twitter had some stuff to say about Trump's latest Corker tweet.
Somehow I don't think Trump will be taking any advice from Twitter (or from anywhere at all). But he should work on his nicknaming skills because, come on, "Liddle"?