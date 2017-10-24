Donald Trump just told a senator he's not allowed to catch dogs. It's his favorite insult.

Donald Trump dusted off his fingertips Tuesday morning and tweeted that Republican Senator Bob Corker could not get elected "dog catcher" in Tennessee. There's no indication that Senator Corker—who has been elected twice to the slightly more prestigious office of senator in Tennessee—has any desire to become a dog catcher, which is in fact not an elected position. Sorry, Bob Corker. Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 You will not be catching dogs. ...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 Trump broke the news to Corker after the senator told the White House to "step aside" and allow Congress to handle Trump's propose $1 trillion tax cut, according to ABC News. Bob Corker quickly responded on Twitter and in person, refuting the allegation. Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017 Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017 And Trump doubled down. Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

The two men have been having an animated public feud ever since Corker called the White House an "adult day care center" in his own Trump-like tweet. It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017 Here's a more comprehensive summary of the feud between the two Republicans, from CNN. Naturally, Corker does not agree with Trump's account of events and says Trump definitely would have endorsed him. He also, probably, thinks he could be elected dog catcher in Tennessee, if dog catcher was actually an elected position, and if he actually wanted to spend his days chasing dogs and catching them.

But if Trump's right, and Bob Corker won't be a dog catcher in Tennessee, then he joins a surprisingly full waiting room of other Trump opponents who are apparently desperate to catch dogs, but cannot, because Trump says so. Former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu also cannot be a dog catcher. .@GovernorSununu who couldn't get elected dog catcher in NH forgot to mention my phenomenal biz success rate: 99.2% https://t.co/WsA3Jnjhwa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2015 Trump crushed the former Governor of New Hampshire's dog catching dreams back in 2015, after Sununu had already been governor for a three term reign starting in 1983. Sununu had refused to support Trump's run for president. He eventually reversed that decision, but Trump never reversed his decision on Sununu's dog catching aspirations. The result? All dogs roam free in New Hampshire.

Former Mayor Bloomberg of New York also cannot be a dog catcher. In 2016, Trump told ABC's "This Week" that former Mayor of NYC, Michael Bloomberg, "couldn't get elected as a dog catcher in New York," according to the NY Post. Bloomberg was elected to three terms as mayor in NYC and people speculated he would run for president in 2016. He didn't, apparently deciding to pursue his passion of catching dogs (illegally, since he couldn't be elected to do so) instead. Former New York Governor Pataki also cannot be a dog catcher. .@GovernorPataki couldn’t be elected dog catcher if he ran again—so he didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2015

The Republican served three terms as governor of New York. Now if you lose your dog in New York, you cannot get it back. Current Senator Marco Rubio also cannot be a dog catcher. At press time, Marco Rubio is currently sitting in his Senate office scheming to become Florida's most well-known celebrity dog catcher. His dream is to catch a Pekingese. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also could not be a dog catcher.

"Without the media, Hillary Clinton couldn't be elected dog catcher," said Trump. But hold on, because that's only without the media. With the media, Hillary Clinton could be a tremendous dog catcher, and we wish her the best. But wait! In Scotland, not even DONALD TRUMP could catch dogs. Alex Salmond, a prominent Scottish politician, told HBO that Trump himself "couldn't get elected dog catcher." WHAT.

Which leaves one question: without Corker, Sununu, Bloomberg, Pataki, Clinton, or even Trump himself... WHO WILL CATCH OUR DOGS?!